Realty firm Omaxe unveiled India's first 'Pink Stand' for women spectators, named after cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur, at its upcoming 30,000-seat stadium in Dwarka, Delhi. Kaur expressed her gratitude for the inclusive initiative.

Realty firm Omaxe Limited on Wednesday unveiled India's first dedicated 'Pink Stand', named after India women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur, at its upcoming 30,000-seat cricket stadium in Dwarka, Delhi.

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Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the launch, Harmanpreet said, "I am feeling very good. The stand belongs to all the women. It is a great feeling. I thank Omaxe."

The initiative is aimed at enhancing safety and comfort for women spectators, marking a significant step towards inclusivity in sports infrastructure in the country.

Harmanpreet recently led India to their maiden ICC Women's Cricket World Cup title in November 2025, finishing with 260 runs in eight innings at an average of 32.50. Her crucial 89 in the semi-final against Australia proved pivotal, while she also became the highest run-scorer in Women's ODI World Cup knockout matches with 331 runs.

Focus on Upcoming Tours

Looking ahead, the India women's team is set to tour South Africa next month for a five-match T20I series, followed by a three-match T20I series in England in the lead-up to the ICC Women's T20 World Cup starting June 12.

Reacting to the South Africa tour, Kaur said, "That was the reason behind it before the World Cup, if we can go and play some matches in South Africa. Hopefully, this tour will tick all the boxes that we as a team are taking there."

Reflecting on Indian Cricket's 'Very Good Year'

Reflecting on the recent success of Indian cricket across formats, including the men's team retaining the T20 World Cup, Harmanpreet highlighted the shared celebrations within the cricketing fraternity. "After the World Cup, we all met at the BCCI Awards, and both the teams congratulated each other because not only two teams but all our five teams have won the World Cup this time. So, everyone was sharing their feelings and emotions with each other," she said.

The 37-year-old also lauded the Board of Control for Cricket in India for its role in the teams' success. "I felt very good that this year was very good for BCCI. We have won all the ICC titles. So, that shows that they are putting in really hard work and are giving results to all the teams."

"As a cricketer, our aim is to play the best cricket, attract the audience and entertain them in a good way so that they can keep coming and watching us. That's our aim, to play well so that we can entertain everyone," she concluded.

Inspiration Behind the Initiative

Omaxe Managing Director Mohit Goel said the idea to dedicate the stand was inspired by Harmanpreet's World Cup-winning moment. "When I saw her taking that catch and winning the World Cup on 2nd November, we were contemplating and thinking how we can give back to her and give back to women's cricket and all throughout the country. So that's when we thought, let's make a ping stand that women should feel secure and absolutely safe while watching the match, and they can enjoy, and they don't have to worry about anything else," said Goel. (ANI)