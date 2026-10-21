Former India captain Harmanpreet Kaur hit an explosive unbeaten 91 off 41 balls in the third T20I against Zimbabwe, saying she wants to enjoy her batting without leadership pressure after recently stepping down from the role.

Enjoying Batting Without Captaincy Pressure

Former India captain Harmanpreet Kaur said she wanted to enjoy her batting without the added pressure of leadership responsibilities after smashing a match-winning unbeaten 91 off 41 balls in the third T20I against Zimbabwe here. Harmanpreet (37) stepped down as India's captain earlier this month, with Smriti Mandhana taking over the leadership role.

She ended an eight-innings wait for a half-century with an explosive knock that helped India secure victory in the contest. "I don't think there is any pressure anymore. I think now it's all about enjoying myself on the field and I think that's what I want to do," Harmanpreet said at the post-match presentation, according to Cricinfo. "I definitely enjoy myself in the middle and this is what I'm here for. I just want to enjoy my batting, and good that those runs came," she added.

Gaining Confidence and Crediting Coach

Coming in at No. 4 in the eighth over, Harmanpreet initially took time to settle, managing just one boundary off her first 12 deliveries. She then shifted gears dramatically, taking 20 runs off Kudzai Chigora's over, including two fours and two sixes, to put the opposition under pressure. The experienced batter said her first boundary, a drive past extra cover off Loryn Phiri, gave her the confidence to play more freely after realising that the pitch was conducive to batting.

"I think the first [second] ball when I hit for a four, that time I realised it's a good pitch and bat was coming nicely to the ball. I think I got a lot of confidence from that shot, and then I just thought let me just keep going and let's see how it goes," said Kaur. Harmanpreet also credited batting coach Himanshu for helping her work on her technique and prepare for match situations during practice sessions. "I think bat swing is something you know is my key, and I just want to keep repeating that in the nets, and I think again I just want to give credit to my batting coach Himanshu bhaiya, who has been working really hard and understood the kind of batting I can do. Every time we meet, when we spend time in the nets, he just wants me to keep feeling that same pressure in the nets so that when I am playing the match, I should not feel any extra pressure. I think his tactics and his thoughts work really well," said the former captain.

Mandhana on Team Strategy for Champions Trophy

Meanwhile, Mandhana said India's decision to rotate the batting order in the series had provided valuable time in the middle for players across the lineup. India had opted to bat first in the third T20I, while Mandhana did not come out to bat, with Anushka Sharma opening alongside Shafali Verma. "In the first match we could not get going again - top order as well - then in the second match the [middle order] did not get an opportunity to bat so it's always good to have some game time and always good to have some runs behind your back," Mandhana said.

The India captain was also encouraged by the team's expanding bowling options, with Shafali and Niki Prasad among those given opportunities with the ball. With India preparing for the inaugural six-team T20I Champions Trophy in February next year, Mandhana highlighted the importance of having multiple bowling options, particularly with dew expected to influence playing conditions in the coming months.

"It [bowling options] is it is looking good for sure. We were all looking in a way where dew is playing its part again. We're going to have the next three months going ahead; there's going to be a lot of dew till we approach the Champions Trophy, so the kind of combination we need and the bowlers - the more the merrier. I'm really happy and pleased with the way Niki, Shafali, everyone chipped in," she concluded. India will host the inaugural Champions Trophy, with matches scheduled to be played in Mumbai and Vadodara. (ANI)