Liverpool mounted a stunning comeback to beat Villarreal 4-3 at Anfield in the Champions League. Trailing 2-0, the Reds fought back with a brace from Alexis Mac Allister to maintain their perfect start in the competition's league phase.

Liverpool produced a stirring comeback to defeat Villarreal 4-3 at Anfield in the UEFA Champions League, recovering from a two-goal deficit to maintain their perfect start to the league phase with a third consecutive victory. Alexis Mac Allister scored twice, while Ronald Araujo and Florian Wirtz also found the net as Liverpool overturned an early deficit in a thrilling encounter. Georges Mikautadze, Sergi Cardona and substitute Tanitoluwa Oluwaseyi scored for Villarreal, who were left empty-handed despite a spirited performance.

Villarreal Stun Anfield with Early Lead

Villarreal stunned the home crowd by taking the lead inside the opening four minutes. Virgil van Dijk's misplaced header allowed Mikautadze to seize possession and calmly slot the ball past Alisson into the bottom corner.

The visitors continued to trouble Liverpool and doubled their advantage before the half-hour mark. Nathan Saliba released Cardona through on goal, and the left-back kept his composure to beat Alisson with a low finish.

Reds Respond Before Halftime

Liverpool responded quickly, reducing the deficit through Mac Allister, who headed home from Kostas Tsimikas' corner to bring the hosts back into the contest.

The match developed into an end-to-end affair, with Mac Allister firing narrowly wide from distance before Alisson denied Santiago Mourino with an impressive save. Liverpool found their equaliser in first-half stoppage time when Araujo headed in at the far post following an excellent delivery from Rio Ngumoha, whose attacking contribution helped revive the hosts' hopes.

Second-Half Drama Secures Victory

Villarreal began the second half positively, but Liverpool goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi was called upon to deny Cody Gakpo and Wirtz in quick succession as the home side increased the pressure.

Liverpool eventually completed the turnaround when Ngumoha raced towards the byline and delivered the ball for Mac Allister to finish from close range, putting the Reds ahead for the first time in the match.

Three minutes later, Wirtz extended Liverpool's advantage with a clinical finish into the bottom corner after receiving a pass from Gakpo.

Villarreal refused to surrender and set up a tense finish when Oluwaseyi volleyed home from Ayoze Perez's cross, cutting the deficit to one goal.

The visitors pushed for another equaliser in the closing stages, but Liverpool held on to secure all three points and extend their winning run in the Champions League league phase. The victory gave Liverpool three wins from three matches in the competition, while Villarreal's difficult record against English opposition continued. The Spanish side have now gone 17 Champions League matches without a win against English clubs, recording six draws and 11 defeats.