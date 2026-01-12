MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur blamed poor batting partnerships and sloppy fielding for their loss against Gujarat Giants. Despite her unbeaten 82, MI failed to chase 168, losing their direct eliminator spot and a long winning streak against GG.

Following her side's loss to Gujarat Giants (GG), Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said that the lack of support from batters and sloppy fielding cost her side a direct spot in the eliminator. MI's title defence sank even further after Gujarat Giants broke the eight-match winning streak against the Women in Blue and qualified for the eliminator, leaving the two-time champions at the mercy of a UP Warriorz win for a possible shot at the eliminator. During a chase of 168, Harmanpreet, with her 48-ball 82* fought a largely lone battle, left wanting of valuable support from her batters.

Harmanpreet reflects on batting failures

Speaking during the post-match presentation, Harmanpreet said about his team's batting, "For the first six overs, we were not able to execute our batting plans. Unfortunately, we lost an early wicket and could not score enough runs. We were hoping to build two solid partnerships, but sadly, we did not have any impactful ones today. I kept telling myself that I had to keep batting. At the other end, I was definitely looking for support, but unfortunately today no one was able to provide that. These things happen in games where there is a lot of pressure. Sometimes the team is not able to execute the plans. Overall, though, it was a good game."

'Gave away extra runs'

The MI skipper also admitted that her team missed a few chances due to sloppy fielding but showed optimism about their batting lineup, which could have changed the scenario with a proper partnership. "I think we gave away around 16-17 extra runs, and that cost us. Still, we have a very good batting side. If there had been even one partnership with me, I think it could have changed the scenario. We tried our level best, but unfortunately, we could not win the game," she added.

MI skipper credits GG's bowlers

Harmanpreet said that during the last two overs, she was calculating the number of sixes her team needed and wanted to take as many balls as possible to hit them to turn the tide in MI's favour. "But they (GT) executed their plans really well. We knew what they were going to bowl, and I understood their strategy, but full credit to their bowling unit - they bowled very well. Yes, I like to focus on things I can control (on the DC vs UPW clash to decide their fate). If things go our way, we will be very happy. The good thing is that the tournament is still on. Let us see what happens tomorrow. Today was something we wanted to focus on more, but unfortunately, we could not do what we had planned," she concluded.

Match Summary: GG vs MI

During the match, GG won the toss and opted to bat first. After slipping to 71/3 in 10.3 overs, a late surge from skipper Ash Gardner (46 in 28 balls, with seven fours and a six) and Georgia Wareham (44* in 26 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) took them to 167/4 in 20 overs. Amelia Kerr (2/26) and Shabnim Ismail (1/29) were the pick of the bowlers for MI.

In their run-chase, MI lost wickets regularly and were restricted to 82/4. Harmanpreet (82* in 48 balls, with eight fours and four sixes) was left fighting a lone battle, as timely scalps from Wareham (2/26), Rajeshwari Gayakwad (1/46) and Sophie Devine (2/26) left MI 11 runs short. (ANI)