Indian pacer Gurnoor Brar delivered an exceptional 4/30 spell in the second ODI against New Zealand in Wellington, restricting the hosts to just 134 runs as India dominated with the ball to chase down the target and lead the series 2-0.

Gurnoor Brar Dominates New Zealand Batting Lineup

Indian pacer Gurnoor Brar registered the second-best figures by an Indian pacer in New Zealand on Saturday. Brar achieved this during the second ODI against New Zealand at Wellington, taking 4/30 in his quota of 10 overs. He got the crucial wickets of Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, skipper Mitchell Santner. The best bowling figures in New Zealand by an Indian pacer are by Javagal Srinath, who took 4/23 against NZ at Auckland back in 2003. In 11 ODIs, Gurnoor has taken 21 wickets at an average of 31.19, with a four-fer and best figures of 4/30. Gurnoor is the leading wicket-taker in the series so far, with seven wickets at an average of 10.57, including best figures of 4/30.

Match Dynamics and Kiwi Collapse

Coming to the match, India won the toss and opted to bowl first. Indian pacers were on fire and reduced Kiwis to 53/5. A 49-run stand between Daryl Mitchell (55 in 104 balls, with five fours and two sixes) and skipper Mitchell Santner (31 in 38 balls, with a four and two sixes) gave Kiwis a hope, but they collapsed from 112/5 to 134 all out. Aside from Brar's four-wicket haul, Axar Patel, Auqib Nabi and Anshul Kamboj all took a wicket each. India needs to chase down 135 runs to take a 2-0 lead in the series. (ANI)

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