Gujarat Titans recorded their biggest IPL victory, crushing Rajasthan Royals by 77 runs. Chasing 230, RR were bowled out for 152, with Rashid Khan taking four wickets. Earlier, Shubman Gill (84) and Sai Sudharsan (55) starred for GT.

Gujarat Titans made history on Saturday, registering their biggest win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in terms of runs, defeating Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 77 runs in their fixture at Jaipur. While defending 230 runs, a tight four-wicket haul from spinner Rashid Khan and a three-wicket haul from Jason Holder helped GT clean up RR for just 152 runs in 16.3 overs.

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Records Tumble in Jaipur

This has now outclassed GT's 62-run win over the Mumbai Indians (MI) while defending 234 in the 2023 edition qualifier two. This is also RR's fourth-worst loss in the IPL by runs. A 112-run loss to RCB while chasing 172 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in 2023 is their biggest loss, as they were skittled out for just 59 runs.

The Royals have endured a poor run at Jaipur, their home venue since last season, having lost seven of their eight matches here since last season.

Match Unpacked

Titans Set a Mammoth Total

Coming to the match, GT, put to bat first by RR, registered a 118-run opening partnership between Sai Sudharsan (55 in 36 balls, with six fours and two sixes) and skipper Shubman Gill, who also slammed a 44-ball 84, with nine fours and three sixes. A cameo of 37* in 20 balls (with two fours and three sixes) from Washington Sundar helped GT reach 229/4 in 20 overs. Brijesh Sharma (2/47) was the leading wicket-taker for RR.

Royals' Chase Fizzles Out

In the chase of 230 runs, RR started with high intent, particularly knocks from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (36 in 16 balls, with three fours and three sixes) and Dhruv Jurel (24 in 10 balls, with a four and two sixes). But Rashid (4/33 in four overs) and Holder (3/12 in 2.3 overs) made sure RR fizzled out quickly for just 152 runs in 16.3 overs.

Impact on Points Table

GT is at the second spot in the points table, with seven wins and four losses, and RR stands at fifth, with six wins and five losses, giving them 12 points.