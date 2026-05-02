Gujarat Titans celebrated Gujarat Day with a team dinner, honouring the state's legacy. Players were gifted specially crafted Tangaliya shirts, a 700-year-old handwoven textile, reinforcing the franchise's Gujarat-first ethos.

Gujarat Titans celebrated Gujarat Day with a special team dinner on Friday evening, with players, team owners, support staff, and management coming together to honour the state's rich cultural legacy. To mark the occasion, the franchise presented players with specially crafted Tangaliya shirts, one of the state's most distinctive handwoven textiles, according to a release.

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The players wore the shirts during the evening, showing visible excitement and enthusiasm as they engaged with the craft and expressed appreciation for its heritage.

The Art of Tangaliya Weaving

Tangaliya weaving has a history of over 700 years and originates from the Dangashiya community. It is known for its unique bead-like patterns, often described as "pearls on cloth." Traditionally worn on special occasions, the craft reflects the spirit, resilience, and storytelling traditions of Gujarat, passed down through generations. In recent years, Tangaliya has also gained global recognition.

Reinforcing 'Gujarat-First' Ethos

This initiative reinforces the franchise's Gujarat-first ethos and reflects its continued focus on celebrating regional identity and strengthening the team's connection beyond cricket.

The Gujarat Day team dinner also highlighted the franchise's commitment to celebrating local culture and building strong team unity, with players actively engaging in the experience and appreciating the significance of the occasion.

Upcoming IPL 2026 Match

Following two successive wins, the Shubman Gill-led side will now host the Punjab Kings on Sunday in their next Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match. (ANI)