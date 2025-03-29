user
Mar 29, 2025, 8:00 PM IST

GT vs MI, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: Gill, Sudharsan give Gujarat Titans a great start

GT vs MI IPL 2025 cricket live score Gujarat Titans Shubman Gill Mumbai Indians Hardik Pandya indian premier league scorecard streaming HRD

GT vs MI, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: Mumbai Indians won the toss and decided to bowl first against Gujarat Titans in the ninth match of the IPL 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

8:00 PM IST

GT vs MI, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: Gill and Sudharsan take Titans past 50-run mark

Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan gave a good start to Gujarat Titans' innings as the opening pair took the team past the 50-run mark in the sixth over. 

Score: GT - 66/0 after six overs (Gill 32, Sudharsan 32)

7:54 PM IST

GT vs MI, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: Gill becomes the first player to score 1000+ runs in Ahmedabad

Shubman Gill became the first player to score 1000 IPL runs in Ahmedabad. 

Score: GT - 31/0 after 4 overs (Gill 15, Sudharsan 15)

7:38 PM IST

GT vs MI, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: Shubman Gill gets off Gujarat's innings with 4!

FOUR! Trent Boult bowls a full, angled delivery. Gill steps out and goes for a big shot but gets a thick edge. The ball flies over backward point, clears the infield, and races away for the first boundary of the match.

Score: GT - 7/0 after 1st over (Gill 6, Sudharsan 1)

7:26 PM IST

IPL 2025: Rohit Sharma reflects on his 15-year journey with Mumbai Indians in the league

Rohit Sharma discusses his 15-year journey with Mumbai Indians, highlighting the changes in his role and teammates while emphasizing his unwavering commitment to winning.

7:11 PM IST

GT vs MI, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: What captains said at the toss?

Hardik Pandya: We'll bowl first. The simple reason is we don't know how the pitch will play, plus the dew factor. Only last year we played on black soil, otherwise we have been playing on red soil. Last year, we had the game under wraps but couldn't finish it. The prep has been fantastic, the boys are excited and we back each other, be there for each other. Very happy stage. I come back, and the others we are keeping the options open. Always about playing good cricket, planning right and enjoying the game.

Shubman Gill: Batted first plenty of times here, so nothing changes for us. It is all about assessing the conditions and seeing what target we can set, and if we are chasing it is about how to get to that target. Plenty of positives from the last game, we just got slow in the middle and that post us, but still we managed to score about 200 runs in 14 overs. We have got the same team, might see one change with the impact sub. (On opening with Sai Sudharsan) We want to have a lefty - righty combination, and Jos has been playing at 3 for England, so nothing changes for him.

7:09 PM IST

GT vs MI, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: Playing XI

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (WK), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (C), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Satyanarayana Raju

7:08 PM IST

GT vs MI, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: Mumbai Indians win toss and opt to bowl

Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians decided to opt for bowling after winning toss against Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans. 

6:56 PM IST

IPL 2025, GT vs MI preview: Can Hardik Pandya's return ignite Mumbai Indians comeback against Gujarat Titans?

Gujarat Titans face Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 after both teams lost their opening matches.

6:55 PM IST

GT vs MI, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: Head to head

Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians are squaring off for the sixth time in the IPL since 2022. In their last five encounters between two teams, MI won on three occasions, while GT won two matches. 

The last time Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians faced off each other was at the Narendra Modi Stadium in IPL 2024, where GT defeated MI by six wickets.

6:45 PM IST

GT vs MI, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: Mumbai and Gujarat squads

Gujarat Titans: Jos Buttler (WK), Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Glenn Phillips, Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Mahipal Lomror, Karim Janat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat, Gerald Coetzee, Sherfane Rutherford, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Naman Dhir, Ryan Rickelton (WK), Robin Minz (WK), Mitchell Santner, Jasprit Bumrah, Reece Topley, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Krishnan Shrijith, Karn Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs, Ashwani Kumar, Satyanarayana Raju, Vignesh Puthur

