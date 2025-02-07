Golden State Warriors need to move on from Draymond Green; here are top 3 reasons why

Golden State Warriors are going through a rough season despite a fantastic start in the early phase. With the season entering its halfway mark, the Californian stateside has dropped to 11th seed in the Western Conference with an abysmal record of 25-25. Part of the problem is the out-of-form players who are costing game after game for the 7 time NBA champs. One among them is Draymond Green.

So, Should Draymond Green Go? Here are top three reasons why Golden State Warriors need to move on from him.

3. Out of Form Draymond Green

Green Machine is no longer the defender that he used to be 5 years back. His speed and ability on the ball have gone significantly down. If anything, Wednesday’s game against the Utah Jazz serves as an example. In the clutch moment when GSW had a thin lead with just a few seconds remaining, Draymond Green had possession of the ball near the paint.

However, what happened was baffling as the one time DPOY gave away the ball and Utah Jazz went on to score a three. This led to a final scoreline of 131-128. Not only did Draymond Green have to score at that juncture but also protect the ball. However, with time his offensive and defensive IQ has also gone down.

2. Behavioural Issues

Draymond Green’s attitude on the court and off the court is a hot topic among the basketball stakeholders around the world. He has constantly had feuds with his own teammates. The 4 time NBA champion has had issues with Kevin Durant, Jordan Poole. In the past, he has often been granted technical fouls for his behavioural issues causing unnecessary pressure on the team.

Now with Jimmy Butler being traded to the Golden State Warriors, Draymond Green’s attitude could clash with the former. Fans and experts from the game have already started predicting a possible feud between Jimmy Butler and Green as two swords always tend to clash with each other.

1. Green's ballooning contract

Draymond Green has a massive contract with the Golden State Warriors that pays him a $100 million contract for four years. Annually, the power forward is taking home around 25,000,000. However, his performances have been no match to the lucrative contract that Green has.

This has not only created a dilemma for GSW but also restricted the team to acquire or bring fresh faces. There are currently better defenders out there in the market. But Golden State Warriors are already on the thin edge of their salary cap thanks to them awarding lucrative contracts to ageing out of form players.

