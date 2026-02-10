The Indian Racing Festival holds its first Goa edition on Feb 14-15 at Manohar International Airport. The Formula Street Race Weekend, Round 4 of the league, will feature top drivers on a new 2.064 km FIA-grade circuit.

Goa to Host Inaugural Street Race Weekend

The Indian Racing Festival (IRF) is set to break new ground this February as it stages its first-ever Goa edition, transforming the state into a motorsport hub for a high-octane Formula Street Race Weekend. Scheduled for February 14 and 15, the event marks a significant moment in the festival's rapid rise, with Round 4 of the championship unfolding at the Manohar International Airport, according to a release.

At the heart of the spectacle lies a tailor-made FIA-grade street circuit measuring 2.064 kilometres. Featuring 12 turns carved into the airport's expansive layout, the track is designed to encourage close racing, late braking, and constant position battles, setting the stage for an intense weekend of competition.

A Test of Skill on a Level Playing Field

The Goa Street Race forms Round 4 of the Indian Racing League. With only narrow margins separating the leading teams, every lap around the Goa circuit could prove decisive in shaping the title narrative. All teams will compete in identical Ligier JS F422 machinery, powered by a 1.3-litre turbocharged Alpine engine. The combination of equal performance and a tight street layout promises wheel-to-wheel racing, where driver skill and team strategy are likely to outweigh raw speed.

Inclusive Format and Key Drivers to Watch

One of the defining features of the Indian Racing League is its inclusive team structure. Each outfit fields four drivers: an experienced international racer, an emerging global talent, an Indian driver and a female competitor. The format is designed not only to raise competitive standards but also to nurture homegrown talent and promote gender representation at the highest level of Indian circuit racing.

Among the standout names heading into the Goa round is Divy Nandan of Hyderabad Black Birds. Having secured pole position at the Chennai Street Race in the 2024 F4 India Championship and competed in both GB3 and British F4, Nandan arrives with a reputation for adapting quickly to challenging circuits.

Chennai Turbo Riders will look to Aqil Alibhai, the reigning Formula 4 India champion. Now part of the IRL grid, Alibhai brings African representation to the series, underlining its increasingly international character.

For Kichcha's Kings Bengaluru, much attention will fall on Ruhaan Alva, the youngest race winner in IRL history. The 2024 F4 India vice-champion, already with podium finishes in Britain, is widely seen as one of India's most promising exports.

European experience is led by Tom Canning of Kolkata Royal Tigers, a British GT champion and Aston Martin Academy graduate. Alongside him, Jemma Moore brings proven GT4 success and endurance racing pedigree, continuing a family legacy in the series.

Star-Studded Team Ownership

Adding further attention to the weekend is a roster of high-profile team owners from sports and cinema. John Abraham leads the Goa Aces JA Racing, while Arjun Kapoor backs the Speed Demons Delhi. Cricket icon Sourav Ganguly fronts the Kolkata Royal Tigers, with Naga Chaitanya owning the Hyderabad Black Birds. Southern representation continues with Kichcha Sudeep and Kichcha's Kings Bengaluru, while Dr. Swetha Sundeep Anand heads Chennai Turbo Riders.

Broadcast and Ticket Information

Beyond points and podiums, the Goa Street Race represents a statement of intent. By bringing a street circuit to one of India's most recognisable destinations, the Indian Racing Festival is signalling its ambition to blend elite motorsport with spectacle and accessibility. The races will be broadcast on Star Sports Select 2 and streamed live on JioHotstar, ensuring nationwide visibility. Tickets for the Goa Street Race can be purchased on the District by Zomato app and website. (ANI)