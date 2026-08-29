Bengaluru hosts Global Chess League Season 4 from Sept 5-13, featuring chess legends like Viswanathan Anand and Magnus Carlsen alongside rising stars. Six franchises will compete in a rapid, team-based format, uniting generations of talent.

Chess Legends and Rising Stars Converge for GCL Season 4

The story of modern chess is increasingly a story of generations. Legends who transformed the sport, established superstars who dominate today's elite circuit and teenagers already rewriting the record books will all share the same stage at the Global Chess League (GCL) Season 4 in Bengaluru.

Event Details and Teams

Bengaluru will host GCL Season 4 from September 5 to 13 at The Lalit Ashok, marking the league's return to India for the second consecutive season. The season will bring together Icons, established champions, elite superstars and emerging prodigies as they compete for the GCL title.

Defending champions Alpine APL Pipers return with Magnus Carlsen leading their title defence, while PBG Alaskan Knights bring together Indian chess great Viswanathan Anand and Arjun Erigaisi. Ganges Grandmasters pair Ian Nepomniachtchi with returning star Levon Aronian, while Fyers American Gambits are led by 2026 Candidates winner Javokhir Sindarov and Season 2 MVP Nihal Sarin.

Across nine days, the six franchises will compete in GCL's rapid, team-based format, with six players representing each side across Icons, Superstar Men, Superstar Women, and Prodigies. Men and women compete together on the same team, while every board carries equal value towards the team's result.

Five Generations of Talent on Display

Here are five generations of talent which will be competing in the competition:

Viswanathan Anand - The Pioneer

-Viswanathan Anand - The Pioneer Five-time World Champion Viswanathan Anand represents the generation that established India as a global chess powerhouse. His presence alongside the next generation provides one of the most powerful symbols of India's chess evolution.

Magnus Carlsen - The GOAT (Greatest of All Time)

-Magnus Carlsen - The GOAT (Greatest of All Time) No discussion of the modern chess era is complete without grandmaster Magnus Carlsen, the five-time World Champion and one of the most dominant players in chess history. His return to the Global Chess League adds another major attraction to season four, with the Norwegian continuing to set the benchmark for excellence across classical, rapid and blitz formats.

Levon Aronian & Ian Nepomniachtchi - The Established Elite

-Levon Aronian & Ian Nepomniachtchi - The Established Elite Levon Aronian and Ian Nepomniachtchi represent a generation that has spent years competing at the highest level, from World Championship cycles to elite super-tournaments. Their experience, proven records and ability to perform against the world's best make them important figures in a league that brings established champions together with the next generation of stars.

Arjun Erigaisi - India's Golden Generation

-Arjun Erigaisi - India's Golden Generation Arjun represents the generation that followed Anand and helped transform India into a modern superpower in elite chess. Having reached the world's top tier, he now finds himself competing alongside both established legends and the youngsters coming through behind him.

Divya Deshmukh & Pranav Venkatesh - India's Next Wave

-Divya Deshmukh & Pranav Venkatesh - India's Next Wave Divya Deshmukh and Pranav Venkatesh represent the remarkable depth of India's new generation. A Women's World Cup champion and a World Junior Champion, respectively, both have already achieved major titles at a young age and are now moving towards the senior elite.

Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus - The Future Arrives Early

-Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus - The Future Arrives Early At 15, Erdogmus is already the youngest player to cross 2700 Elo. His presence alongside Anand and Arjun creates a remarkable generational combination -- a five-time World Champion, an established Indian super-GM and a teenager who is already challenging the records of the game's greatest players.

From Anand's pioneering generation to today's super-GMs and the teenagers already rewriting chess history, GCL Season 4 will bring together multiple eras of the sport on one stage. In Bengaluru, the league will offer more than a battle for the title -- it will provide a glimpse into where global chess is heading next.

(ANI)