Olympic wrestler Geeta Phogat and boxing champion Saweety Boora joined the women's special edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle in Delhi, an event held nationwide to promote fitness and an active lifestyle among women across the country.

Olympic wrestler Geeta Phogat and world boxing champion Saweety Boora joined the women's special edition of the Fit India Sundays on Cycle initiative, promoting fitness and an active lifestyle among women across the country on Sunday morning.

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According to a release by SAI Media, Geeta joined 1000 women at Delhi's Major Dhyanchand National Stadium as part of a special edition of the weekly Fit India Sundays on Cycle initiative that was started by Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya. "I wish I cycled more often, I really enjoyed myself today. I was thrilled to see so many young mothers with little children and even elderly women cycling with me today. Our Honourable Prime Minister had started this Fit India initiative, and being here today, I have realised that it has actually become a People's Movement and people have started taking fitness very seriously," said a visibly happy Geeta Phogat, India's first Commonwealth gold medalist in women's wrestling and the first woman from India to qualify for wrestling in the Olympics.

Nationwide Participation Celebrates Women's Power

Indeed, women's power ruled Fit India Sundays on Cycle across the country in a special edition organised to celebrate the contribution of women towards a Viksit Bharat. Held simultaneously across the country, the special edition saw participation at more than 2000 locations nationwide, making it one of the largest coordinated grassroots fitness movements under the Fit India campaign. From metropolitan cities to smaller towns, women came together in large numbers to take part in cycling rallies and fitness activities, reinforcing the importance of physical well-being and collective engagement.

Star-Studded Flagship Event in Delhi

The flagship event held in Delhi saw the coming together of sporting powerhouse Geeta Phogat, boxer Saweety Boora, judoka and MTV Roadies finalist Priya Sharma, Fit India Icon Milind Soman, Fit India Champion and actress Ragini Dwivedi, and Fit India Champion Ankita Konwar as special guests. Across the country, women achievers such as Arjuna awardee athletes, Dronacharya awardee coaches, political leaders, and cultural stalwarts participated in the programme as they rode towards a journey of fitness and good health.

Champion's Perspective on Women's Health

Stressing the importance of hosting an edition of Sundays on Cycle for women, Boora said, "A woman is the fulcrum of a family, and if she stays healthy and fit, she can not take better care of her entire family and ensure that they remain fit too, but she can also contribute to the nation's growth by participating in the workforce. I am thrilled to see that women are understanding this and taking their fitness seriously."

Milind Soman Electrifies the Morning

The high-energy morning that started with multiple activities such as yogasana, zumba, rope skipping, mallakhamb, tug of war, became even more electrifying with the presence of Milind Soman, the Fit India Icon and the founder of women's marathon event, Pinkathon. Soman, while saying that every woman who had turned up for the programme today was already a step ahead because they are aware of the importance of physical activity and exercise, invited women from the audience and challenged them with fitness exercises and even participated in a Tug of War with members of the audience and the women dignitaries present.

The Delhi event also witnessed enthusiastic participation from students of leading girls' colleges of the city, My Bharat volunteers, representatives from the Cycle Federation of India, and Yogasana Bharat, Rope Skipping team, among others. The initiative aimed to encourage women to adopt cycling as a simple, sustainable, and effective fitness activity, while also promoting the larger message of an active and healthy lifestyle.

Making Fitness Fun and Accessible

After an hour of fun fitness activities, the women pedalled around the iconic India Gate. "I am so excited to see so much enthusiasm among women in just cycling, but also to be claiming public spaces and enjoying a morning of fitness and fun. While sports are the best way to stay fit, after a certain age, women may not be able to take part in active sports, but they can surely take part in events like these. The Fit India initiative has actually changed the way we view fitness - fitness is easy and fun and can be done anywhere, anytime," added actress Ragini Dwivedi, who had travelled from Bengaluru to be part of this edition of Sundays on Cycle in Delhi.

A Growing People's Movement

Indeed, the Fit India Sundays on Cycle initiative continues to gain momentum as a people's movement, with increasing participation each week. The women's special edition further underscored the government's commitment to promoting inclusivity in sports and fitness, particularly by encouraging greater participation of women in physical activities. Participants expressed enthusiasm for the initiative, noting that such programmes not only promote health but also build a sense of community and empowerment among women.

The Fit India Movement, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the vision of making fitness an integral part of daily life, continues to expand its outreach through innovative and inclusive initiatives like Sundays on Cycle, inspiring citizens across the country to prioritise their health. (ANI)