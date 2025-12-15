DDCA tightens security for Lionel Messi's Delhi visit following chaos at his Kolkata event. Access to Arun Jaitley Stadium will be restricted. This follows a chaotic Kolkata event, contrasting with successful visits to Hyderabad and Mumbai.

Stricter Security for Messi's Delhi Visit

Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) Secretary Ashok Sharma said the police are taking strict measures to ensure security during Lionel Messi's visit, following the chaotic opening event in Kolkata. Messi is set to conclude his GOAT India Tour 2025 in New Delhi on Monday and will participate in multiple events at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Sharma further added that the decision has been made to restrict access to the main ground, allowing only those with permits to enter. This move aims to prevent a repeat of the Kolkata incident. Messi's Kolkata leg of the GOAT Tour descended into chaos on Saturday as fans who paid high ticket prices at Salt Lake Stadium's event began throwing bottles and attempting to break the gates between the stands after the Argentine legend left early. Angry fans resorted to vandalism at the Kolkata stadium, alleging poor event management and criticising VIPs and politicians for hogging the football icon's attention and time to the extent that fans did not even get a glimpse of Messi.

"The first event that took place in Bengal yesterday, keeping that in mind, we had a meeting with the DCP of our area yesterday. We have made a difficult decision: no one will be allowed on the main ground. Whoever has the permit, they will go. And the way there was a complaint and the way the whole atmosphere was ruined, so looking at that, the police are quite alert," Ashok Sharma, DDCA Secretary, told ANI.

DDCA Clarifies Role in Event Management

Sharma also clarified that the DDCA has rented out the Arun Jaitley Stadium to an event company and is providing the required facilities. He emphasised that the event company is responsible for managing the event and its logistics.

"We have given up our ground on rent, and we are giving them what they want. But every responsibility is of the event company that has taken the ground. And as far as his arrival is concerned, Delhi welcomes everyone with open arms," Sharma added.

Successful Visits in Hyderabad and Mumbai

However, Messi's visit to Hyderabad was a fun experience for everyone involved. He took part in a 7-on-7 exhibition football match featuring the state's Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, soaked up the love from a passionate, loud audience, and met the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

Similarly, it was a memorable day for cricket and football fans alike present at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium as Lionel Messi graced the venue with his presence as a part of his 'GOAT India Tour' 2025 and met Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri and the country's 'Bharat Ratna', the cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar. (ANI)