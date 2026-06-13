Gautam Gambhir, Rishabh Pant and other cricketers congratulated New Zealand's Kane Williamson on his retirement from international cricket. Tributes poured in, hailing the legendary batter as an epitome of grace, talent, spirit, and class.

Former Indian cricketer and current coach Gautam Gambhir, batter Rishabh Pant and some Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) teammates congratulated New Zealand batter Kane Williamson on the conclusion of a legendary international cricket career.

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Williamson brought an end to his 16-year-long career as he announced retirement from international cricket on Friday, leaving behind a plethora of records, achievements and milestones. Williamson's long international career saw him play 378 international games for his country, setting countless batting records and earning the respect and admiration of the cricketing world.

Cricketing World Pays Tribute to Williamson

Posting on X, Gambhir said that Kane is a mixture of grace, talent and spirit. "Grace + Talent + Spirit = Kane Williamson," posted Gambhir.

Grace + Talent + Spirit = Kane Williamson pic.twitter.com/aLiMRerDSE — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) June 12, 2026 Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant also hailed Williamson as an epitome of "class and grace" and congratulated him on his decorated career.

Williamson's past SRH teammates in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan, former Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan and World Cup-winning all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, also congratulated Williamson on the conclusion of his career, pointing out his rich legacy as a cricketer and his class and humility off the field.

Rashid called him, "one of the calmest minds, finest players and greatest gentlemen the game has ever seen".

"One of the calmest minds, finest players, and greatest gentlemen our game has ever seen. Kane Mama, it was an honour to share a dressing room and the field with you. Your humility, class and leadership will always inspire generations. Congratulations on an incredible international career. Wishing you the very best for what comes next," posted Rashid.

One of the calmest minds, finest players and greatest gentlemen our game has ever seen. 💪 Kane Mama , it was an honour to share a dressing room and the field with you. Your humility, class and leadership will always inspire generations. Congratulations on an incredible… — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) June 12, 2026

Shikhar also lauded Kane's accomplishments and humility on and off the field, saying that the "game is better because of players like you".

"An absolute champion on and off the field. Congratulations on a remarkable international career, Kane. The game is better because of players like you," he posted.

An absolute champion on and off the field. 👏🏏 Congratulations on a remarkable international career, Kane. The game is better because of players like you. 🙌🇳🇿 pic.twitter.com/csLsDtd1tf — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 12, 2026

Yuvraj, who shared the changing room in SRH colours with Kane during the 2016 and 2017 seasons, also posted on Instagram, "A thorough gentleman on and off the field! A legendary player with a legendary career. It was a pleasure sharing the dressing room with you, mate. Wishing you the very best for the next innings. Congratulations on an incredible journey, @kane_s_w" View this post on Instagram

A Storied Career in Numbers

The 35-year-old finishes as New Zealand's all-time leading international run-scorer with 19,346 runs, including 48 centuries and six double-centuries, according to the NZC website. Williamson has scored the most Test runs (9,515) for New Zealand, including 33 centuries and six double-centuries. He is also the first player to score centuries in four consecutive Test matches. In ODIs, he has the fourth most runs (7,256) for New Zealand and centuries (14), while in T20Is, he is second in runs (2,575) for the Black Caps.

Williamson also boasts the highest Test batting average for New Zealand at 54.06 (minimum 20 games), the second highest ODI average at 48.69, and the third highest T20I average at 33 (minimum 5 games). He has taken the fourth most international catches (217) and is equal first with Tom Latham and Tim Southee for the most Test wins (47) for New Zealand.

A Captain Par Excellence

Alongside his numbers, Williamson's captaincy and leadership style were also much admired, as he led the BlackCaps in all three formats during a golden period from 2016-2024, where they made two ICC World Cup Finals, three semi-finals, and won the inaugural ICC World Test Championship in 2021.

Williamson has led New Zealand in 40 Tests, registering 22 wins, 10 losses, and 8 draws, second only to Stephen Fleming, who has 28 wins from 80 Tests. In 91 ODIs under his leadership, New Zealand recorded 46 wins, 40 losses, 1 tie, and 4 no-results, again second to Fleming's 98 wins from 218 ODIs.He holds the record for the most T20I wins by a New Zealand captain with 39 victories in 75 matches.

Williamson's captaincy highlights include reaching the 2016 ICC T20 World Cup semi-final in India, the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup Final in England, winning the 2021 ICC World Test Championship Final in England, the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup Final in the UAE, the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup semi-final in Australia, and the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final in India.

Individual Accolades and Records

Among his individual accolades, Williamson was named the 2019 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Player of the Tournament, 2019 ICC Test Player of the Year, and received the 2018 ICC Spirit of Cricket Award. In 2016, he became the fastest and youngest player in history to score centuries against all major Test-playing nations. He was also the 2015 Wisden Leading Cricketer in the World and a four-time recipient of the Sir Richard Hadlee Medal (2015-16, 2016-17, 2019, and 2020).

Williamson made a century on his Test debut against India in Ahmedabad in 2010, further cementing his legacy in New Zealand cricket.

IPL Glory with Sunrisers Hyderabad

Coming to the Indian Premier League (IPL), Williamson's most notable season with the bat came in 2018 for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), where he ended as the tournament's highest run-getter with 735 runs in 17 matches at an average of 52.50.

Williamson's retirement means he will play no further part in the BlackCaps ongoing Test series in England, with a replacement player to be confirmed in due course, according to the New Zealand Cricket (NZC) website. (ANI)