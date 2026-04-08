Gaganjeet Bhullar will compete in the Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) Invitational 2026 in Mauritius. Hosted by Leander Paes, the event is part of the IGPL's new Africa leg. Bhullar aims to win and leverage the tour for a shot at Liv golf.

Gaganjeet Bhullar is set to play in the Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) Invitational 2026, hosted by Leander Paes in Mauritius. Bhullar, 37, whose 11 wins on the Asian Tour are the highest among all Indians, is also a four-time winner on the IGPL Tour, including the opening event in Chandigarh last month. The tournament is set to kick off on April 9.

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The second event on the IGPL Tour 2026 is the first one outside India this year and is the first of three events in the Africa leg, which sees further events in South Africa and Congo, according to a release. Last year, the IGPL visited Dubai and Sri Lanka. With IGPL having taken on 10 franchises this year for the IGPL League, which is integrated into the Tour itself, the circuit will visit 10 different cities, where each franchise is based.

Bhullar on Mauritius Challenge and IGPL's Growth

Bhullar arrived in Mauritius on Tuesday and said, "I just reached (Mauritius) today. I'm going to play a practice round tomorrow. But having said that, you know, I did play an event here some years ago. It's a beautiful golf course. I think it's a great achievement for IGPL to come all the way to Mauritius. It's a beautiful place, it's such a great experience for so many youngsters, who have not played so many tournaments outside India to come here."

"It is a great course, you know, where there's so much of wind, it's a tough golf course and it is a European Tour destination. So, I think overall it's going to be a great week. I'm really looking forward to playing well." Bhullar, who played here in the past in the event, when it was co-sanctioned by the Asian and European Tours, is now looking forward to this week's event and adding it to his list of successes.

Aiming for Victory and Path to Liv Golf

On the season so far, he added, "I got off to a great start on IGPL. I won my first event this year and the goal is just to build on that momentum and keep doing well and keep on doing better. I want to try and improve as a player, especially now with the tie-up between the IGPL and Liv-backed International Series. So that is something I'm really looking forward to. You know, try and finish up on the Order of Merit and try and have a chance to get to Liv using this opportunity."

"A win is what we all tee up for and that's my goal this week, too. Last year I won the first two events in Chandigarh and Greater Noida, and I hope I can make it back-to-back once again," said Bhullar, who, nevertheless, is aware that the opposition in the IGPL is quite strong with the presence of in-form players like Karandeep Kochhar and Pukhraj Singh Gill," Bhullar added.

Leander Paes's Role in IGPL Expansion

Tennis legend Leander Paes, who owns one of the franchises, Flying Man Kolkata, has also been instrumental in getting the IGPL Invitational event to Mauritius, where the Mauritius Economic Development Board is deeply involved in the event tournament and promoting golf with the IGPL. Paes, considered one of the greatest doubles players in tennis, has 18 Grand Slam wins in doubles, men's, and mixed. An avid golfer, Paes is now trying to promote business relationships between India and other countries like Mauritius.

Balancing Competition with Mentorship

In 2026, Bhullar will be dividing his time between IGPL, the International Series and the Asian Tour and as a senior player on the IGPL, he also likes mentoring youngsters who are growing in the game. (ANI)