The KSCA is working to implement committee recommendations as the future of IPL at Chinnaswamy remains uncertain. KSCA President Venkatesh Prasad and RCB met the Karnataka Home Minister, receiving conditional permission. A final decision is pending.

KSCA Addresses Uncertainty Over Chinnaswamy Matches

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) on Tuesday said their managing committee is continuing to make every possible effort and is working with full commitment towards the timely implementation of the Review Committee's recommendations as the future of IPL and international matches at M Chinnaswamy Stadium remains uncertain.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"At present, there are no major formal updates to share with the media regarding the proposed international and IPL matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium. However, the Managing Committee continues to make every possible effort and is working with full commitment towards the timely implementation of the Review Committee's recommendations," said KSCA Spokesperson Vinay Mruthyunjaya in a media release.

High-Level Meeting with State Government

Earlier on Monday, the KSCA President Venkatesh Prasad and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) representatives met the Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara to discuss permission for hosting the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The former India cricketer, Prasad, said that the KSCA facilitated a meeting between RCB and the Karnataka government to secure permission to host IPL matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium. Prasad said they met with Home Minister G Parameshwara, who was supportive and promised to schedule another meeting with his committee on February 12 to finalise the decision. "We have been facilitating this meeting between RCB and the government. As KSCA, from our side, we wanted to meet the government and all the officials, and we have done that. They have been very supportive, and they have guided us to make sure that we have these matches here," Venkatesh Prasad told reporters on Monday.

Home Minister Awaits Final Review

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said KSCA and RCB have been granted conditional permission for IPL matches, but a final decision will be made on Wednesday after discussions with BBMP, police, and legal officials, taking into account all pros and cons. "The IPL matches are approaching. KSCA President Venkatesh Prasad, spokesperson Vinay and RCB representatives met me. They asked me for permission, and we have given conditional permission. But they are saying this has to be discussed, so I gave them time until Wednesday. We are calling the BBMP commissioner, the Police commissioner, and the Law representatives. So on Wednesday, we will take a call. Discuss all pros and cons," the Karnataka Home Minister said.

Background: Stadium Suspension and Tragic Incident

Notably, the cricket at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium was suspended since June last year after 11 people died and several were injured in a stampede during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) IPL title celebration. (ANI)