Four Indian boxers, including Arundhati Choudhary and Hussam Uddin Mohammed, secured semifinal spots at the 46th International Tammer tournament in Finland following impressive victories on the opening day of the prestigious boxing competition.

Indian Boxers Dominate Opening Day in Finland

Four Indian boxers advanced to the semifinals at the 46th International Tammer tournament with impressive wins on the opening day of competition in Tampere, Finland, while two more bouts featuring Jaismine and Hitesh are scheduled later on Friday in Session 2.

Key Performances in the Ring

Women's and Men's Category Highlights

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Arundhati Choudhary (70kg) led the charge with a dominant win over Finland's Vilma Kuusikko, while Aarti Dhariyal (54kg) registered a commanding victory against Sweden's Britta Lia Tisell and Ankushita Boro (65kg) overcame Brazil's Haziel Santos to move into the last four, as per the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) press release.

In the men's 60kg category, Hussam Uddin Mohammed produced a technically superior display to beat Scotland's Luca Flynn and secure his semifinal berth.

Upcoming Bouts

Later today, World Champion Jaismine (57kg) will open her campaign against Brazil's Jessica Dias Coutinho, while Hitesh (70kg) will take on England's Kyle Shaw-Tullin.

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