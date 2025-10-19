Elkann’s statement followed comments from drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, who described the persistent rumors as distracting and annoying for the team, urging a focus on their on-track performance instead of unfounded speculation.

Ferrari chairman John Elkann on Saturday issued a statement of support for team boss Fred Vasseur in a bid to end speculation about his future. Italian news media have speculated that Ferrari are interested in offering former Red Bull boss Christian Horner, dismissed in July after two decades of success, a return to Formula One. Elkann said: "I want to express our full confidence in our Team Principal, Fred Vasseur, and in the work he is carrying out together with all our colleagues at Scuderia Ferrari –- the mechanics, engineers, and drivers competing this weekend in Austin.

Ferrari Struggling

“I also want to reaffirm the importance of team-work by everyone to maintain focus on the only goal that matters: always giving our very best on the track.” His statement came just two days after Ferrari's drivers, seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, had fielded questions during news briefings on Thursday ahead of this weekend's United States Grand Prix. "I mean, I don't know whether I can really shed much light on that, but it's a little bit distracting for us as a team," Hamilton said.

“Obviously, the team have made it clear where they stand in terms of re-signing Fred, and Fred and I and the whole team are working really hard on the future for the team. So, these things, naturally, aren't helpful.” Leclerc said: "There are lots of speculations around me, but just in general around the team for whatever reason. I feel like there are too many people speaking things not coming from actual facts and it's just a little bit annoying.

“It's always been like that... And I think, as a driver, but I think as a team, we've just got to focus on our things, which is what we are doing.” Ferrari are without a win this year and Hamilton is yet to claim his first podium finish for the team that last won the constructors' title in 2008 and the drivers' in 2007.

