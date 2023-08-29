Max Verstappen secures record-equalling ninth consecutive victory at the Dutch Grand Prix

Max Verstappen triumphed at the Dutch Grand Prix, matching Sebastian Vettel's record of nine successive victories. Despite the challenging weather conditions, Verstappen showcased his skill and determination, securing his 11th win out of 13 races this season.

Max Verstappen clinched victory at the Dutch Grand Prix in a chaotic race marred by heavy rain and red flags, marking his ninth successive win – a feat on par with Sebastian Vettel's record. Amid challenging weather conditions, Verstappen's exceptional performance secured his 11th triumph out of the 13 races held this season, further extending his lead in the championship to 138 points ahead of his teammate, Sergio Perez, who finished fourth. In a thrilling contest, Verstappen navigated the rain-soaked Zandvoort circuit, claiming victory before an ecstatic home crowd. The atmosphere was electric as fans cheered him on, and Verstappen's dominance at Zandvoort remained unbroken since the track's return to the F1 calendar. Red Bull's team principal, Christian Horner, praised Verstappen's achievement, emphasizing the incredible nature of his performance under the circumstances.

Red Bull's continuous display of supremacy, especially amidst the challenging conditions, now extends their unbeaten run to 14 races, tracing back to the previous year's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The race unfolded against a backdrop of unpredictable weather, with a thunderstorm approaching from the North Sea.

Verstappen's start was impeccable, fending off McLaren's Lando Norris at the first turn as rain began to fall. Amid tire changes and strategic decisions due to the changing conditions, Verstappen's pursuit of Perez led him to reclaim the lead after pit stops.

Safety car periods and unexpected incidents, such as Logan Sargeant's crash and Charles Leclerc's retirement, injected further drama into the race. The weather remained a significant factor, with rain forecasts shaping the teams' decisions. A decisive moment came when heavy rain triggered chaos, prompting pit stops and ultimately a red flag with only eight laps remaining.

Following a 45-minute delay, racing resumed under a rolling start with the race shortened to a seven-lap sprint to the finish. Verstappen managed to maintain his position despite the challenges and clinched a well-deserved victory. As he heads to Monza for the next race, Verstappen now has the opportunity to claim the F1 winning streak record outright.

