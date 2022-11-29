Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Formula 1: Mattia Binotto parts ways with Ferrari Team Principal

    Formula 1: Ferrari will be on the hunt to get a new Team Principal, as Mattia Binotto has stepped down from the role, having taken charge in 2019. He joined the constructor in 1995 as an engine engineer.

    Formula 1, F1: Mattia Binotto parts ways with Ferrari Team Principal-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Nov 29, 2022, 5:24 PM IST

    In a setback for Ferrari, the Formula 1 (F1) giant has lost Mattia Binotto. He has stepped away from the role of Team Principal, having taken charge in 2019. He has been associated with the constructor since 1995, when he joined as an engine engineer. Ferarri was a strong challenger during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. It also exploited F1’s new regulations to become a resultant force, bagging a one-two result with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz during the Bahrain Grand Prix (GP) in the F1 2022 season opener. However, after initial successes, its title challenge derailed with unreliability, strategy mix-ups and driver mistakes, while rival Red Bull became relentless.

    Releasing s statement on the development, Ferrari reported, “The process is underway to identify Scuderia Ferrari’s new Team Principal and is expected to be finalised in the new year.” On the other hand, Binotto declared, “With the regret that this entails, I have decided to conclude my collaboration with Ferrari. I am leaving a company I love, which I have been part of for 28 years, with the serenity that comes from the conviction that I have made every effort to achieve the objectives set.”

    ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh at Grand Prix - Actor poses with International celebs like Usain Bolt, Chris Gayle, Paris Hilton

    “I leave a united and growing team. A strong team, ready, I’m sure, to achieve the highest goals, which I wish all the best for the future. It is right to take this step, as hard as this decision has been for me. I want to thank all the people at the Gestione Sportiva who have shared this journey with me, made up of difficulties but also of great satisfaction,” added Binotto.

    Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna commented on the story: “I would like to thank Mattia for his many great contributions over 28 years with Ferrari and particularly for leading the team back to a position of competitiveness during this past year. As a result, we are in a strong position to renew our challenge for our amazing fans worldwide to win the ultimate prize in motorsport. Everyone here at the Scuderia and in the wider Ferrari community wishes Mattia well for the future.”

    Last Updated Nov 29, 2022, 5:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Qatar World Cup 2022, POR vs URU, Portugal vs Uruguay: Do not think it matters who scored - Bruno Fernandes on goal debate with Cristiano Ronaldo-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022, POR vs URU: 'Don't think it matters who scored' - Fernandes on goal debate with Ronaldo

    football Juventus club board and president Andrea Agnelli abruptly resign; social media in shock-ayh

    Juventus club board and president Andrea Agnelli abruptly resign; social media in shock

    football Ronaldo trolled for trying to 'steal' Bruno Fernandes' goal in Portugal 2-0 Qatar World Cup 2022 win over Uruguay snt

    Ronaldo trolled for trying to 'steal' Bruno Fernandes' goal in Portugal's 2-0 World Cup 2022 win over Uruguay

    football Brazilian legends Roberto Carlos, Ronaldo, Kaka Cafu enjoy Casemiro rocket in Qatar World Cup 2022 win over Switzerland snt

    Brazilian legends Roberto Carlos, Ronaldo, Kaka & Cafu enjoy Casemiro rocket in World Cup win over Switzerland

    football Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez's threat to Argentinian icon Messi irks legendary Aguero and Fabregas snt

    Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez's threat to Argentinian icon Messi irks legendary Aguero and Fabregas

    Recent Stories

    Thailand temple left without monks after all failed drug tests gcw

    Thailand temple left without monks after all failed drug tests

    Vistara to merge with Air India Singapore Airlines to have 25 1 per cent stake gcw

    Vistara to merge with Air India; Singapore Airlines to have 25.1% stake

    BJPs Sambit Patra slams Mallikarjun Kharge over Ravan jibe at PM Modi says insult to every Gujarati AJR

    BJP's Sambit Patra slams Mallikarjun Kharge over 'Ravan' jibe at PM Modi, says 'insult to every Gujarati'

    KVS Recruitment 2022 notification for PRT, TGT, PGT, others released; check details - adt

    KVS Recruitment 2022 notification for PRT, TGT, PGT, others released; check details

    India rise deeply linked to technology cant remain agnostic to developments Jaishankar gcw

    India's rise deeply linked to technology, can't remain agnostic to developments: Jaishankar

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: It is always good to bowl alongside Umran Malik - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'It is always good to bowl alongside Umran' - Arshdeep

    Video Icon
    football FIFA World Cup 2022: From Messi to Ronaldo - stats of 12 magicians in Qatar snt

    FIFA World Cup 2022: From Messi to Ronaldo - stats of 12 magicians in Qatar

    Video Icon
    YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila arrested; her campaign bus set ablaze

    YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila arrested; her campaign bus set ablaze

    Video Icon
    Australian Army is conducting training ops with India in Rajasthan

    Australian Army is conducting training ops with India in Rajasthan

    Video Icon
    Delhi murder: Mother-son chops father's body, dumps near Pandav Nagar Ramlila ground; arrested AJR

    Shraddha case re-run in Delhi; mother-son duo chop father's body, store parts in fridge

    Video Icon