Formula 1: Mattia Binotto parts ways with Ferrari Team Principal

Formula 1: Ferrari will be on the hunt to get a new Team Principal, as Mattia Binotto has stepped down from the role, having taken charge in 2019. He joined the constructor in 1995 as an engine engineer.

In a setback for Ferrari, the Formula 1 (F1) giant has lost Mattia Binotto. He has stepped away from the role of Team Principal, having taken charge in 2019. He has been associated with the constructor since 1995, when he joined as an engine engineer. Ferarri was a strong challenger during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. It also exploited F1’s new regulations to become a resultant force, bagging a one-two result with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz during the Bahrain Grand Prix (GP) in the F1 2022 season opener. However, after initial successes, its title challenge derailed with unreliability, strategy mix-ups and driver mistakes, while rival Red Bull became relentless.

Releasing s statement on the development, Ferrari reported, “The process is underway to identify Scuderia Ferrari’s new Team Principal and is expected to be finalised in the new year.” On the other hand, Binotto declared, “With the regret that this entails, I have decided to conclude my collaboration with Ferrari. I am leaving a company I love, which I have been part of for 28 years, with the serenity that comes from the conviction that I have made every effort to achieve the objectives set.”

“I leave a united and growing team. A strong team, ready, I’m sure, to achieve the highest goals, which I wish all the best for the future. It is right to take this step, as hard as this decision has been for me. I want to thank all the people at the Gestione Sportiva who have shared this journey with me, made up of difficulties but also of great satisfaction,” added Binotto.

Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna commented on the story: “I would like to thank Mattia for his many great contributions over 28 years with Ferrari and particularly for leading the team back to a position of competitiveness during this past year. As a result, we are in a strong position to renew our challenge for our amazing fans worldwide to win the ultimate prize in motorsport. Everyone here at the Scuderia and in the wider Ferrari community wishes Mattia well for the future.”