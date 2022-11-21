Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ranveer Singh at Grand Prix: Actor poses with International celebs like Usain Bolt, Chris Gayle, Paris Hilton

    First Published Nov 21, 2022, 10:16 AM IST

    Ranveer Singh recently visited the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and provided us all with a preview of the occasion, where he got to meet several famous athletes, including Chris Gayle, Usain Bolt, and others.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    One of Bollywood's most adored performers is Ranveer Singh. Because of his boundless zeal and vigour, fans adore him.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Fans never want to miss the chance to see him on the big screen since everything about him, whether it be his acting or fashion sense, stands out.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    He does, however, have a large fan base that is not limited to India and Bollywood. The actor recently travelled to Abu Dhabi to see the final Formula 1 race of the season.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Without question, the celebrity steals the show wherever he goes, and he did the same at this occasion as well. However, a rather unusual occurrence happened during the ceremony when a journalist briefly lost track of the Bajirao Mastani star.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    For all the right reasons, a video of a reporter interviewing Ranveer Singh during the final Formula 1 race of the year is going viral. Martin Brundle, a former racing driver and journalist, saw Ranveer while he was on the grid and approached him, confessing that he had "momentarily forgotten" about the actor. (WATCH)

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Ranveer Singh responded to the question of his introduction by saying, "I'm an actor in Bollywood and I'm from Mumbai, India. I work as a performer."
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Ranveer Singh signs up for the tournament and meets numerous prominent athletes. After meeting numerous well-known athletes on Sunday, including Jamaican runner Usain Bolt, Manchester City Football manager Pep Guardiola, England cricketer Ben Stokes, and former West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh had "cloud nine" moments.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Along with English cricketers Joe Root, James Anderson, and Jofra Archer, Singh also had the chance to pose for photos with Russian mixed martial artist Islam Makhachev, former American basketball player Shaquille o'Neal, Spanish footballer Sergio Ramos, French footballer Pierre-Emerick Emiliano François Aubameyang, and Italian footballer Francesco Totti.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    American actors Paris Hilton and Martin Lawrence, as well as musician Will.i.am, were photographed with Singh.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Ranveer Singh appeared in the movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar in May of this year. He will appear in the Cirkus movie directed by Rohit Shetty in December.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The actor just attended an awards ceremony, and he is presently in Dubai. Recently, a video of Singh appeared on social media in which he is seen crying as he accepts an award.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Ranveer Singh discussed his difficult times and how his father assisted him in paying Rs 50,000 when he initially chose to start a portfolio in the popular video.

