Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Hi Riyadh': Ronaldo all smiles after completing Al-Nassr medical; gears up for Saudi Arabian challenge

    First Published Jan 3, 2023, 7:03 PM IST

    Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo is in Saudi Arabia for his official Al-Nassr unveiling and has sent a message to fans after completing his medical.

    Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram (L); Getty Images (R)

    Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo is all set to kickstart a new chapter in his glittering career as he landed in Riyadh on Monday night for his new challenge in Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr. Ahead of his official unveiling, the Portuguese talisman took to Instagram to send a message to his fans, and CR7 appears set for his latest stint, a month after Manchester United terminated his contract.

    WATCH: Ronaldo lands in Riyadh for stint with Al-Nassr

    Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

    "Hi Riyadh," wrote Ronaldo on his Instagram story as he shared a video featuring his landing on Saudi Arabian soil and the warm reception he received from fans of Al-Nassr. The 37-year-old legend also ticked an essential box as he confirmed on social media that he passed his medical at the club. "Medical done," wrote the striker, along with an emoticon of pumped biceps.

    Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

    Ronaldo has signed a lucrative deal in the Middle East, where he will face his first club test outside of Europe. When the Portuguese icon's contract with Manchester United was terminated in December, he became a free agent. The five-time Ballon d'Or hoped to play for a club featuring in the Champions League but failed to find any suitors. Eventually, Al-Nassr prevailed in acquiring his services until 2025, reportedly for 200 million euros.

    Also read: It's Ronaldo vs Messi again! Stage set for epic clash as PSG to face combined XI of Al-Nassr & Al-Hilal stars

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Although there have been rumours that Ronaldo's Al-Nassr contract contains a clause that would enable him to join Newcastle United on loan if the Magpies qualify for the Champions League this year, the 37-year-old is preparing for a crack at Saudi Pro League championship success.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Ronaldo has not played since Portugal's 1-0 loss to Morocco at the Qatar World Cup 2022 and will need some time to train and acclimatise himself to the Gulf Nation's playing conditions. Hence, fans of Al-Nassr may have to wait until the club's clash against Al-Shabab on January 14, 11:00 PM IST, to see the former Manchester United striker take the field. With Al Nassr now leading the Pro League and Al Shabab in the second position, the clash makes it a mouth-watering potential debut for the 37-year-old icon.

    Also read: When Ronaldo could debut for Al-Nassr: Date, time, where to watch in India and more

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs SL 2022-23, Mumbai/1st T20I: Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill debut for India; Sri Lanka opts to chase-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill debut; Sri Lanka opts to chase

    Big Bash League BBL 2022-23: Watch Adam Zampa attempts Mankading Tom Rogers only to be turned down by TV television third umpire-ayh

    BBL 2022-23: Watch Adam Zampa attempts 'Mankading' Tom Rogers, only to be turned down by TV umpire

    tennis Adelaide International 2022: Novak Djokovic earns first win in Australia since deportation-ayh

    Adelaide International 2023: Novak Djokovic earns first win in Australia since deportation

    Former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly set to join Delhi Capitals as Director of Cricket; sparks meme and joke fest snt

    Ex-BCCI boss Sourav Ganguly set to rejoin Delhi Capitals as Director of Cricket; sparks meme and joke fest

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Mumbai/1st T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch and more

    Recent Stories

    IND vs SL 2022-23, Mumbai/1st T20I: Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill debut for India; Sri Lanka opts to chase-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill debut; Sri Lanka opts to chase

    Big Bash League BBL 2022-23: Watch Adam Zampa attempts Mankading Tom Rogers only to be turned down by TV television third umpire-ayh

    BBL 2022-23: Watch Adam Zampa attempts 'Mankading' Tom Rogers, only to be turned down by TV umpire

    Rahul Gandhi wants India to surrender before China BJP slams Congress AJR

    'Rahul Gandhi wants India to surrender before China': BJP slams Congress

    India never encourages war, but if it's forced.... warns Defence Minister Rajnath Singh -adt

    'India never encourages war, but if it's forced....' warns Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

    Staying well-hydrated key to living longer, healthier life, reveals study snt

    Staying well-hydrated key to living longer, healthier life, reveals study

    Recent Videos

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Video Icon
    Shocking hit-and-run case in Delhi; 20-year-old girl dragged under car for kilometres

    New Year hit-and-run case shocks Delhi; CCTV confirms young girl was dragged under car for kilometres

    Video Icon
    Watch First batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infrantry Regimental Centre

    Watch: When the first batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre

    Video Icon
    WATCH Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash-ayh

    WATCH: Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cricketer Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Caught on CCTV: Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Video Icon