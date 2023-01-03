'Hi Riyadh': Ronaldo all smiles after completing Al-Nassr medical; gears up for Saudi Arabian challenge

Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo is in Saudi Arabia for his official Al-Nassr unveiling and has sent a message to fans after completing his medical.

Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo is all set to kickstart a new chapter in his glittering career as he landed in Riyadh on Monday night for his new challenge in Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr. Ahead of his official unveiling, the Portuguese talisman took to Instagram to send a message to his fans, and CR7 appears set for his latest stint, a month after Manchester United terminated his contract. WATCH: Ronaldo lands in Riyadh for stint with Al-Nassr

"Hi Riyadh," wrote Ronaldo on his Instagram story as he shared a video featuring his landing on Saudi Arabian soil and the warm reception he received from fans of Al-Nassr. The 37-year-old legend also ticked an essential box as he confirmed on social media that he passed his medical at the club. "Medical done," wrote the striker, along with an emoticon of pumped biceps.

Ronaldo has signed a lucrative deal in the Middle East, where he will face his first club test outside of Europe. When the Portuguese icon's contract with Manchester United was terminated in December, he became a free agent. The five-time Ballon d'Or hoped to play for a club featuring in the Champions League but failed to find any suitors. Eventually, Al-Nassr prevailed in acquiring his services until 2025, reportedly for 200 million euros. Also read: It's Ronaldo vs Messi again! Stage set for epic clash as PSG to face combined XI of Al-Nassr & Al-Hilal stars

Although there have been rumours that Ronaldo's Al-Nassr contract contains a clause that would enable him to join Newcastle United on loan if the Magpies qualify for the Champions League this year, the 37-year-old is preparing for a crack at Saudi Pro League championship success.

