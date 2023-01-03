Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    All is not well between Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez? Is Al-Nassr deal the reason? Details here

    First Published Jan 3, 2023, 7:59 PM IST

    Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez's relationship is reportedly going through a rocky patch, leaving some fans to wonder if the latest deal with Al-Nassr is the reason for rumoured issues between one of football's most-admired couples.

    Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

    Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo is all set for a new challenge on Saudi Arabian soil as he gears up to play for Al-Nassr after signing a contract until 2025 for reportedly 200 million euros. As football enthusiasts keenly await to see if the Portuguese talisman can replicate his European heroics, rumours are rife that all is not well between the 37-year-old striker and his lady love Georgina Rodriguez.

    Also read: 'Hi Riyadh': Ronaldo all smiles after completing Al-Nassr medical; gears up for Saudi Arabian challenge

    Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

    During Ronaldo's explosive interview with Piers Morgan, which led to his contract termination at Manchester United, the iconic footballer spoke highly of Georgina Rodriguez and even hinted that a wedding could happen in the future. However, reports in Spain have now stated that the rumoured wedding has been pushed after troubles surfaced in their relationship.

    Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

    Ronaldo recently received a Rolls Royce car worth 350,000 euros as a Christmas gift from Georgina Rodriguez and the Portuguese legend seemed pleased with the surprise present. However, according to 'Socialite', the footballer and the model are trying to show that all is well between the pair on social media accounts. But, it is rumoured that is not the case behind closed doors.

    Also read: It's Ronaldo vs Messi again! Stage set for epic clash as PSG to face combined XI of Al-Nassr & Al-Hilal stars

    Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

    The report further stated that Ronaldo and Georgina's relationship exists solely because of their careers as celebrities, but the couple has repeatedly denied this in the past. Meanwhile, journalist Gonzalo Vazquez claimed, "The recent disappointment of the player in the World Cup in Qatar with the Portuguese national team may have triggered a crisis, and the wedding they had planned is on 'standby'."

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    These reports have sparked a rumour mill, with some fans suggesting that Ronaldo's decision to play for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr could also be a factor in any friction between the couple. Some followers of the duo indicated that it could not be ruled out that Georgina could have reservations about moving to the Middle Easter nation and the Portuguese talisman's choice to stay away from most of his friends and family.

    Also read: When Ronaldo could debut for Al-Nassr: Date, time, where to watch in India and more

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Regardless of rumours of friction between Ronaldo and Georgina, Al-Nassr's new hero would look to focus on proving his mettle after having been rejected by elite European clubs in the summer transfer window as well as after becoming a free agent in November. Portugal's dismal Qatar World Cup 2022 campaign and his relegation to the bench during their 1-0 loss to Morocco in the quarter-finals would be a driving factor for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner to prove a point. Time will tell if the iconic striker can end perhaps the last chapter of his 2 decades-long career in style.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs SL 2022-23, Mumbai/1st T20I: Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill debut for India; Sri Lanka opts to chase-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill debut; Sri Lanka opts to chase

    Big Bash League BBL 2022-23: Watch Adam Zampa attempts Mankading Tom Rogers only to be turned down by TV television third umpire-ayh

    BBL 2022-23: Watch Adam Zampa attempts 'Mankading' Tom Rogers, only to be turned down by TV umpire

    tennis Adelaide International 2022: Novak Djokovic earns first win in Australia since deportation-ayh

    Adelaide International 2023: Novak Djokovic earns first win in Australia since deportation

    Former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly set to join Delhi Capitals as Director of Cricket; sparks meme and joke fest snt

    Ex-BCCI boss Sourav Ganguly set to rejoin Delhi Capitals as Director of Cricket; sparks meme and joke fest

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Mumbai/1st T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch and more

    Recent Stories

    Malaika Arora HOT pictures: B-town diva's glamorous pics with cameos by Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan

    Malaika Arora HOT pictures: B-town diva's glamorous pics with cameos by Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan

    NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC announces special stray vacancy round eligibility, rules; check details - adt

    NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC announces special stray vacancy round eligibility, rules; check details

    Cinema hall is a private property can bar moviegoers from carrying outside food beverages Supreme Court AJR

    'Cinema hall is a private property, can bar moviegoers from carrying outside food, beverages': Supreme Court

    Watch Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shares joyful moment with Rahul during Bharat Jodo Yatra - adt

    Watch: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shares joyful moment with Rahul during Bharat Jodo Yatra

    football 'Hi Riyadh' Cristiano Ronaldo all smiles after completing Al-Nassr medical; gears up for Saudi Arabian challenge snt

    'Hi Riyadh': Ronaldo all smiles after completing Al-Nassr medical; gears up for Saudi Arabian challenge

    Recent Videos

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Video Icon
    Shocking hit-and-run case in Delhi; 20-year-old girl dragged under car for kilometres

    New Year hit-and-run case shocks Delhi; CCTV confirms young girl was dragged under car for kilometres

    Video Icon
    Watch First batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infrantry Regimental Centre

    Watch: When the first batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre

    Video Icon
    WATCH Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash-ayh

    WATCH: Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cricketer Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Caught on CCTV: Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Video Icon