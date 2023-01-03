All is not well between Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez? Is Al-Nassr deal the reason? Details here

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez's relationship is reportedly going through a rocky patch, leaving some fans to wonder if the latest deal with Al-Nassr is the reason for rumoured issues between one of football's most-admired couples.

Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo is all set for a new challenge on Saudi Arabian soil as he gears up to play for Al-Nassr after signing a contract until 2025 for reportedly 200 million euros. As football enthusiasts keenly await to see if the Portuguese talisman can replicate his European heroics, rumours are rife that all is not well between the 37-year-old striker and his lady love Georgina Rodriguez.

During Ronaldo's explosive interview with Piers Morgan, which led to his contract termination at Manchester United, the iconic footballer spoke highly of Georgina Rodriguez and even hinted that a wedding could happen in the future. However, reports in Spain have now stated that the rumoured wedding has been pushed after troubles surfaced in their relationship.

Ronaldo recently received a Rolls Royce car worth 350,000 euros as a Christmas gift from Georgina Rodriguez and the Portuguese legend seemed pleased with the surprise present. However, according to 'Socialite', the footballer and the model are trying to show that all is well between the pair on social media accounts. But, it is rumoured that is not the case behind closed doors.

The report further stated that Ronaldo and Georgina's relationship exists solely because of their careers as celebrities, but the couple has repeatedly denied this in the past. Meanwhile, journalist Gonzalo Vazquez claimed, "The recent disappointment of the player in the World Cup in Qatar with the Portuguese national team may have triggered a crisis, and the wedding they had planned is on 'standby'."

These reports have sparked a rumour mill, with some fans suggesting that Ronaldo's decision to play for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr could also be a factor in any friction between the couple. Some followers of the duo indicated that it could not be ruled out that Georgina could have reservations about moving to the Middle Easter nation and the Portuguese talisman's choice to stay away from most of his friends and family.

