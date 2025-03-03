Will Andre Onana stay at Manchester United as club targets new goalkeeper?

Andre Onana has reportedly decided his Manchester United future amid struggles under Ruben Amorim, as the club considers signing a new goalkeeper this summer.

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has reportedly made a decision regarding his future at Old Trafford amid ongoing criticism of his performances this season. Despite struggling with consistency, the Cameroon international remains intent on staying at the club, even as new head coach Ruben Amorim considers alternative options between the sticks.

Onana, 28, joined United from Inter Milan ahead of the 2023-24 campaign, reuniting with former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag. While his first season had its challenges, including a rocky start, he retained the No. 1 jersey and showed glimpses of his quality. However, his second term has been just as turbulent, with a string of high-profile errors drawing scrutiny, particularly in United’s disappointing 2024-25 season.

His performance in the recent FA Cup defeat to Fulham saw him make key saves, but he ultimately couldn’t prevent United from crashing out on penalties. Earlier, in a Premier League fixture against Ipswich Town, pundits Robbie Savage and Rio Ferdinand were highly critical of Onana’s role in Jaden Philogene’s goal, further fueling concerns over his suitability for the Premier League.

Despite calls from some experts for Onana to consider a move away, including former United goalkeeper Massimo Taibi, the shot-stopper remains committed to proving himself in England. Taibi previously urged Onana to assess his situation by June and move on if his struggles persisted, emphasizing that his playing style may not be suited for the Premier League.

However, Manchester Evening News reports that Onana is determined to stay, even as Amorim reportedly eyes a fresh start in the goalkeeper department. AC Milan’s Mike Maignan has been linked with a move to Old Trafford, raising questions about Onana’s long-term future at the club.

Currently, Onana’s primary competition comes from Turkish international Altay Bayindir and veteran Tom Heaton. While Heaton is expected to retire when his contract expires in June, Bayindir may seek more regular playing time ahead of the 2026 World Cup, potentially leaving United with a reshuffled goalkeeping lineup next season.

Amorim, who is preparing for a squad overhaul, recently spoke about his willingness to make tough decisions in the summer transfer window. He stated, “Everybody understands that in football, sometimes you stay, sometimes you have to move on.” His comments suggest that players underperforming this season could be at risk of being replaced.

With their FA Cup journey now over, Manchester United will shift their focus to the Europa League as they prepare to face Real Sociedad in the round of 16. Whether Onana will retain his status as United’s No. 1 beyond this season remains to be seen, but his commitment to the club sets up an intriguing few months ahead for the Red Devils.

