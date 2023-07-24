WATCH: Shaka Hislop collapses ON AIR during Real Madrid vs AC Milan live broadcast; sparks concern

Former Premier League goalkeeper Shaka Hislop collapsed in the middle of a live broadcast of Sunday's friendly between AC Milan and Real Madrid in Pasadena, California.

Former Premier League goalkeeper Shaka Hislop collapsed during a live broadcast of the friendly match between AC Milan and Real Madrid in Pasadena, California. The 54-year-old experienced wobbling before falling forward into his ESPN broadcast partner, Dan Thomas, causing immediate panic both on the touchline and among viewers.

The weather in Pasadena was in the mid-80s on the day of the incident, but it remains unclear if it played a role in Hislop's collapse. ESPN promptly cut to a break after the incident, and later updated viewers, assuring them that Hislop was conscious and received medical attention on the pitch.

During halftime, a visibly relieved Dan Thomas informed viewers that Hislop was conscious, talking, and seemed somewhat embarrassed about the situation. He mentioned speaking to Hislop's family to provide reassurance and comfort during the concerning event.

"My mate, Shaka, not here, but as it stands, it's good news," said Thomas. "He's conscious, he's talking, I think he's a little embarrassed about it all. He's apologised profusely. Not a man who likes people to make a fuss of him. Obviously far too early to make any sort of diagnosis, but the important thing is, that Shaka's conscious and we spoke to his family as well, because you imagine seeing that happen live."

"We spoke to his wife and things are looking OK," Thomas concluded, before joking: "Silly, Shaka."

Shaka Hislop enjoyed a successful career as a goalkeeper, playing more than 100 times for both Reading and West Ham, and representing Newcastle and Portsmouth before retiring in 2007. Following his retirement, he transitioned into television and became a football analyst for various media outlets.

Upon hearing about Hislop's collapse, there was an outpouring of concern on social media, with fans and colleagues sending their thoughts and prayers for his well-being.

"Much love to Shaka Hislop and all at ESPN tonight," the Men in Blazers tweeted. "Terrifying to witness. Wishing all strength and a speedy return to health for the big man."

"Sending thoughts and prayers to Shaka Hislop after he passed out live on the ESPN broadcast of AC Milan vs. Real Madrid," read a fan tweet. "Glad to hear he's conscious now, and the medics are looking after him."

"Positive thoughts going out to Shaka Hislop," read another. "Hoping it's just the heat."

Born in England in 1969, Hislop's football career included playing for Trinidad and Tobago's national team and being part of Newcastle's title-chasing squad in the 1995-96 season. He also had stints at West Ham and helped Portsmouth gain promotion to the Premier League.

In 2007, Shaka Hislop retired after a season with FC Dallas in the MLS. Afterward, he engaged in coaching goalkeepers at Quinnipiac University and worked as a football analyst and commentator for media outlets like The Guardian and ESPN FC.

Notably, Shaka Hislop is the cousin of American sprinter Natasha Hastings, an Olympic gold medalist in the 4X400 relay at the 2008 Beijing and 2016 Rio de Janeiro games.