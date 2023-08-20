WATCH: FIFA celebrates Women's World Cup 2023 champions Spain's winning journey with unique gaming video

Spain won the FIFA Women's World Cup for the first time in their history with skipper Olga Carmona sweeping in the only goal for a deserved 1-0 victory over England in Sunday's final.

Spain made history by winning their first FIFA Women's World Cup title, with captain Olga Carmona scoring the only goal in a well-deserved 1-0 victory over England in the final on Sunday. The match, played in front of nearly 76,000 spectators at Stadium Australia in Sydney, saw Spain as the more dominant side, creating numerous scoring opportunities, including a missed second-half penalty. This triumph vindicates the Spanish football federation's decision to stand by coach Jorge Vilda, even after 15 players expressed their reluctance to represent the country under his leadership in the previous year.

England's coach, Sarina Wiegman, who had previously suffered consecutive losses in the final, couldn't find many excuses for her European champion team. Spain now joins the ranks of five teams that have won the Women's World Cup since its inception in 1991, alongside outgoing champions the United States, Germany, Norway, and Japan.

In the presence of Spain's Queen Letizia, defender Olga Carmona became the hero, scoring the winning goal by making a powerful run from left-back and striking the ball low and hard into the net in the 29th minute. The early moments of the game saw England's Lauren Hemp with the first opportunity in the 5th minute, although her shot lacked the necessary power. Both teams had promising chances around the 15-minute mark, with Hemp hitting the crossbar for England, and Spain's Salma Paralluelo missing a close-range opportunity.

Spain surged ahead just five minutes later, marking a significant turnaround for a team that had never won a knockout game at the Women's World Cup before this tournament. Mariona Caldentey delivered a precise pass to Carmona, who sprinted unmarked down the left flank and buried the ball in the bottom corner of the net. Coach Vilda remained composed on the sidelines despite this pivotal moment.

England appeared unsettled following Spain's goal, and the 19-year-old Barcelona forward, Salma Paralluelo, continued to threaten, narrowly missing the post with a late first-half attempt. Wiegman made tactical adjustments during halftime, introducing Lauren James and Chloe Kelly and switching to a flat back-four.

Early in the second half, Spain nearly doubled their lead when Caldentey's skillful play forced a save from England's goalkeeper, Mary Earps. England's frustration showed as Lauren Hemp received a booking for a foul. Aitana Bonmati, one of the standout players of the tournament, fired just over Earps's crossbar. With 20 minutes remaining, Spain was awarded a penalty through VAR after Keira Walsh was deemed to have handled the ball in the box. However, Jennifer Hermoso's penalty lacked power, allowing Earps to make a comfortable save, keeping England's hopes alive.

Despite 13 minutes of injury time being indicated at the end, Spain remained in control and looked more likely to score. England's dream of securing their first Women's World Cup slipped away as Spain celebrated their historic victory.