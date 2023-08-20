'Stop Putler': When anti-Putin protestor disrupted Spain vs England FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 final (WATCH)

Spain defeated England 1-0 to clinch the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, sparking celebration among fans. During the epic final, an anti-Putin protester wearing a 'Stop Putler' t-shirt invaded the pitch, amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

In an unexpected turn of events during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 final on Sunday, a pitch invader disrupted the match which eventually saw Spain defeat England 1-0 to clinch the coveted trophy. This anti-Putin protester, sporting a 'Stop Putler' t-shirt, managed to make his way onto the field before being tackled by stewards equipped with football boots. The incident occurred at Sydney's Stadium Australia, briefly halting the game in the 24th minute while security personnel intervened to remove the protester.

The invader, donning a face mask, sprinted across the pitch with raised arms to stage a political demonstration against Russian leader Vladimir Putin. His protest was directed at Putin's controversial involvement in the unlawful invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The protester's t-shirt depicted Putin as Hitler, with a manipulated hairline and small mustache, drawing parallels between the Russian leader and the infamous dictator.

The front of the invader's t-shirt displayed the slogan 'Stop Putler,' while the back featured the flag of Ukraine and the words 'Free Ukraine,' highlighting his support for the country that had been invaded. This act echoed the sentiments of a similar protest by Russian punk group Pussy Riot during the Men's World Cup final in Moscow five years prior. The punk group, known for its criticism of Putin, had disrupted the final match before being removed.

The term 'Putler,' coined by anti-fascist groups, gained prominence following Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014. In the recent incident, the protester managed to approach England player Lauren Hemp before being swiftly tackled by efficient security personnel. The interruption caused a brief delay in play as England prepared to take a free-kick, but the match soon resumed.

Unfortunately for England, shortly after the pitch invasion, they conceded a goal to Spain, dealing a blow to their aspirations of World Cup victory. Despite a valiant effort that included a second-half penalty save by Mary Earps, England failed to level the score, allowing Spain to claim their first-ever world championship title.

Commentators from the BBC noted the effective handling of the pitch invader, acknowledging the stewards' adept tackling skills, possibly aided by their choice of studded football boots for improved traction. In contrast, the invader had been wearing regular trainers.

This political protest coincided with escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy strongly condemned a Russian missile strike in Chernihiv, a city in northern Ukraine, which resulted in multiple casualties, including children. Zelenskyy vowed a robust response to the attack, underscoring the heightened hostilities in the region.

The situation further deteriorated as Russian forces shelled the city of Kupiansk, causing serious injuries. Meanwhile, in the Netherlands, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy discussed military matters with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, including the approval of F-16 fighter jet deliveries to Ukraine's air force by the United States.

In Russia, a Ukrainian drone strike targeted a train station in Kursk, wounding several individuals and causing a fire. Moscow's defense systems thwarted another drone attempt aimed at the city, leading to temporary flight suspensions at local airports. The Russian Defense Ministry labeled these actions as attempts by the Kyiv regime to execute terrorist attacks on Russian soil, underscoring the escalating conflict between the two nations. The effectiveness of drone strikes highlighted the vulnerabilities of Moscow's air defense systems, with successful attacks reaching deeper into Russian territory since a previous incident near the Kremlin.