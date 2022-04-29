Ukraine to play first game since Russian invasion; to face Bundesliga side in friendly

Bundesliga outfit Borussia Monchengladbach will host the war-torn nation on May 11, with all profits from the game donated to charitable causes for the Ukrainian people.

Ukraine's first fixture since Russia invaded the country in February has been announced, with a friendly match in Germany serving as preparation for their Qatar World Cup 2022 play-off against Scotland.

Chief executive Stephan Schippers told the club website, "We're very happy to be able to help the Ukrainian FA through this game, and hope that as many football fans as possible from all over the country come to the stadium and make a donation to a good cause by buying a ticket to the match."

"All Ukrainian citizens will have free entry to the game," Schippers added.

Since their 2-0 win away to Bosnia-Herzegovina in November last year, which secured their place in the showpiece event's play-offs, Ukraine has not played a game.

Their play-off semi-final against Scotland had been due to take place on March 24. However, due to Putin's forces launching a full-blown war on the country, the tie has now been scheduled to take place on June 1 at the Hampden Park in Glasgow.

The winners will play Wales in Cardiff four days later to decide the final European place at the World Cup in Qatar. News of the Monchengladbach match comes days after the Ukrainian Premier League season was officially terminated. The title will not be awarded due to continuing martial law in the country.