Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ukraine to play first game since Russian invasion; to face Bundesliga side in friendly

    Bundesliga outfit Borussia Monchengladbach will host the war-torn nation on May 11, with all profits from the game donated to charitable causes for the Ukrainian people.

    football Ukraine to play first game since Russian invasion; to face Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach in friendly snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Germany, First Published Apr 29, 2022, 7:58 PM IST

    Ukraine's first fixture since Russia invaded the country in February has been announced, with a friendly match in Germany serving as preparation for their Qatar World Cup 2022 play-off against Scotland.

    Bundesliga outfit Borussia Monchengladbach will host the war-torn nation on May 11, with all profits from the game donated to charitable causes for the Ukrainian people.

    Chief executive Stephan Schippers told the club website, "We're very happy to be able to help the Ukrainian FA through this game, and hope that as many football fans as possible from all over the country come to the stadium and make a donation to a good cause by buying a ticket to the match."

    "All Ukrainian citizens will have free entry to the game," Schippers added.

    Also read: Ukraine war: Russian shelling leaves West Ham winger Yarmolenko's boyhood club stadium in ruins

    Since their 2-0 win away to Bosnia-Herzegovina in November last year, which secured their place in the showpiece event's play-offs, Ukraine has not played a game. 

    Their play-off semi-final against Scotland had been due to take place on March 24. However, due to Putin's forces launching a full-blown war on the country, the tie has now been scheduled to take place on June 1 at the Hampden Park in Glasgow.

    The winners will play Wales in Cardiff four days later to decide the final European place at the World Cup in Qatar. News of the Monchengladbach match comes days after the Ukrainian Premier League season was officially terminated. The title will not be awarded due to continuing martial law in the country.

    Last Updated Apr 29, 2022, 7:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Rangnick vows to help Man United be a force again despite heading to Austria snt

    Rangnick vows to help Man United be a force again despite heading to Austria

    football Liverpool fans cheer for Mohamed Salah after forward bags FWA Footballer of the Year snt

    Liverpool fans cheer for Salah after forward bags FWA Footballer of the Year

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 PBKS vs LSG punjab-lucknow Fantasy XI preview prediction team analysis players to watch probable fantasy xi where to watch-ayh

    IPL 2022, PBKS vs LSG: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, KKR vs DC: Delhi Capitals registers season double over Kolkata Knight Riders; netizens pleasured-ayh

    IPL 2022, DC vs KKR: Delhi registers season double over Kolkata; netizens pleasured

    Jurgen Klopp inks 2-year contract extension with Liverpool; supporters gladdened-ayh

    Jurgen Klopp inks 2-year contract extension with Liverpool; supporters gladdened

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi wears a turban hails Sikh community s role in new India gcw

    PM Modi wears a turban, hails Sikh community's role in new India

    Jazz Goa to host UNESCO s International Jazz Day in Goa gcw

    Jazz Goa to host UNESCO's International Jazz Day in Goa

    Beat the heat: A baraat's 'jugaad' to save from scorching sun will leave you impressed; watch - gps

    Beat the heat: A baraat’s ‘jugaad’ to save from scorching sun will leave you impressed; watch

    football epl Dreams come true Alejandro Garnacho cherishes Manchester United debut vs Chelsea family moved snt

    'Dreams come true': Alejandro Garnacho cherishes Man United debut; family moved

    Disha Patani or Ariana Grande who rocked this lilac dress better drb

    Disha Patani or Ariana Grande, who rocked this lilac dress better?

    Recent Videos

    Dedicate my last years to Ratan Tata addresses citizens at PM Modi s Assam event gcw

    'Dedicate my last years to...' Ratan Tata addresses citizens at PM Modi's Assam event

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals how Delhi Capitals DC can turn the season around-ayh

    IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals how Delhi Capitals can turn the season around

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC Delhi Capitals needs to start getting that little bit of momentum - Ricky Ponting-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC needs to start getting that little bit of momentum" - Ricky Ponting

    Video Icon
    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital-ycb

    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital

    Video Icon
    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert Jeff M Smith

    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert

    Video Icon