Nations League: Ronaldo sends message to Portugal fans ahead of Czech Republic clash

Portugal are back in action with another important UEFA Nations League fixture as they lock horns with the Czech Republic on Thursday.

Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo will hope to continue impressing his fans when Portugal locks horns with the Czech Republic on Thursday in the UEFA Nations League. The 37-year-old superstar scored two stellar goals against Switzerland in the team's previous clash, and fans will want to see the icon repeat his performance.

Ahead of the crucial clash, the Manchester United legend sent a special message to Portugal fans in an Instagram post.

Also read: Georgina Rodriguez gushes over 'man of her dreams' Ronaldo ahead of Portugal vs Czech Republic

"It is time to reinforce the leadership of the group, maintain a good exhibition moment and provide our supporters with more victory," wrote Ronaldo, along with a photograph where he was seen sporting a sky blue t-shit and shots and paired it with training shoes.

"As always, we count on your tireless support! Let's go Portugal! 🇵🇹🙏🏽💪🏽" the striker added.

Portugal will start as favourites in their clash against the Czech Republic, who are second in their UEFA Nations League group. The Czechs made a decent start to their campaign as they held Spain 2-2 in last week's draw but will need to step up when they take on the Ronaldo and Co.

Fernando Santos' men hope to continue their form and maintain their top spot in the group. The Iberian giants thrashed Switzerland by a 4-0 margin in their previous clash and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Portugal, who have won two out of the three matches played between the two nations, registered a 1-0 win against the Czechs when they faced each other in their previous meeting in 2012.

Also read: 'Just the beginning': Portugal's Ronaldo cherishes win over Switzerland; leaves mom emotional