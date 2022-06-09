Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nations League: Ronaldo sends message to Portugal fans ahead of Czech Republic clash

    Portugal are back in action with another important UEFA Nations League fixture as they lock horns with the Czech Republic on Thursday.

    football UEFA Nations League: Portugal's Ronaldo sends message to fans ahead of Czech Republic clash snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Portugal, First Published Jun 9, 2022, 8:35 PM IST

    Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo will hope to continue impressing his fans when Portugal locks horns with the Czech Republic on Thursday in the UEFA Nations League. The 37-year-old superstar scored two stellar goals against Switzerland in the team's previous clash, and fans will want to see the icon repeat his performance.

    Ahead of the crucial clash, the Manchester United legend sent a special message to Portugal fans in an Instagram post.

    Also read: Georgina Rodriguez gushes over 'man of her dreams' Ronaldo ahead of Portugal vs Czech Republic

    "It is time to reinforce the leadership of the group, maintain a good exhibition moment and provide our supporters with more victory," wrote Ronaldo, along with a photograph where he was seen sporting a sky blue t-shit and shots and paired it with training shoes.

    "As always, we count on your tireless support! Let's go Portugal! 🇵🇹🙏🏽💪🏽" the striker added.

    Portugal will start as favourites in their clash against the Czech Republic, who are second in their UEFA Nations League group. The Czechs made a decent start to their campaign as they held Spain 2-2 in last week's draw but will need to step up when they take on the Ronaldo and Co.

    Fernando Santos' men hope to continue their form and maintain their top spot in the group. The Iberian giants thrashed Switzerland by a 4-0 margin in their previous clash and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

    Portugal, who have won two out of the three matches played between the two nations, registered a 1-0 win against the Czechs when they faced each other in their previous meeting in 2012.

    Also read: 'Just the beginning': Portugal's Ronaldo cherishes win over Switzerland; leaves mom emotional

    Last Updated Jun 9, 2022, 8:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    NBA 2022, national basketball association: How Jayson Tatum just missed out on a dream come true?-krn

    NBA 2022: How Jayson Tatum just missed out on a 'dream come true'?

    IND vs SA 2022, Delhi ODI: South Africa opts to field; Pant honoured to lead India-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022, Delhi T20I: South Africa opts to field; Pant honoured to lead India

    Ranji Trophy 2021-22 Quarterfinal: Mumbai scripts world-record win; Uttar Pradesh UP, Madhya Pradesh MP progress-ayh

    Ranji Trophy 2021-22 Quarterfinal: Mumbai scripts world-record win; UP, MP progress

    Manchester United makes opening bid for Barcelona Frenkie de Jong - Report-ayh

    Manchester United makes opening bid for Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong - Report

    Ranji Trophy 2021-22: Twitter explodes as Mumbai scripts world record with massive 725-run win-ayh

    Ranji Trophy 2021-22: Twitter explodes as Mumbai scripts world record with massive 725-run win

    Recent Stories

    Hollywood Britney Spears Sam Asghari are getting married today drb

    Britney Spears, Sam Asghari are getting married today?

    Watch Forest dept rescues baby elephant from ditch; operation carried for 4 hours-tgy

    Watch: Forest dept rescues baby elephant from ditch; operation carried for 4 hours

    Special pen to mark vote in President election; here's all you need to know snt

    Special pen to mark vote in President election; here's all you need to know

    NBA 2022, national basketball association: How Jayson Tatum just missed out on a dream come true?-krn

    NBA 2022: How Jayson Tatum just missed out on a 'dream come true'?

    Bishnoi gang 'member' quizzed in Sidhu Moose Wala murder, Salman Khan threat letter cases snt

    Bishnoi gang 'member' quizzed in Sidhu Moose Wala murder, Salman Khan threat letter cases

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon