UEFA Nations League, England vs Germany: Fans miffed with Southgate for axing Tomori; keen to see Toney debut

All eyes will be on England's starting XI when the Three Lions face Germany in their UEFA Nations League clash on Monday, even as fans continue to demand the removal of Gareth Southgate as the team's manager ahead of Qatar World Cup 2022.

England coach Gareth Southgate has come under fire again, this time ahead of the Three Lions' UEFA Nations League clash against Germany on Monday night. Five key players have been left out of tonight's match, but prolific striker Ivan Toney has been added to the squad and could make his national debut at the iconic Wembley Stadium.

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold has been left out of England's squad after being unused as a substitute in the team's 1-0 loss against Italy. According to The Athletic, the right-back is fit to play the game and has taken part in all training sessions.

Also read: Despite trolls, Gareth Southgate believes he's the right person to lead England into World Cup 2022

The 23-year-old's inclusion in the England team for the November trip to Qatar is now seriously in doubt, as his performance for the Three Lions under Southgate has been severely hampered by injury setbacks and poor form.

Fikayo Tomori will also miss Monday's clash against England, leaving fans miffed as to why Southgate kept the AC Milan centre-back out of such a crucial game. "Tomori NEEDS to start. This decision is baffling," noted one fan on Twitter.

"Maguire over Tomori this Southgate guy ain't serious," added another England fan.

A third stated, "Do not understand how Tomori doesn't start ahead of Maguire…can he represent another country cause he should just switch."

Apart from Alexander-Arnold and Tomori, Jarrod Bowen and James Ward-Prowse too will miss out on the clash against Germany. Jack Grealish will not be involved too as he serves a suspension after picking up a yellow card during the defeat in Milan.

However, all eyes will be on Ivan Toney, whose name has been included in the squad. The Brentford striker would hope to impress Southgate enough to secure a seat on the plane for Qatar World Cup 2022 if he features at Wembley. The 26-year-old received his first England call-up after a stellar start to the Premier League season. But he was then left out of the matchday squad to face Italy.

"I understand the push as it is so close to the World Cup, but there is life for Ivan Toney beyond the World Cup as well. He is very much in the frame and what he does with his club between now and then is also really important. First and foremost, it has been great for Ivan to be with us and see how we work. Everybody wants to get into the team and on to the pitch. But you have a better chance of doing that if you have been in the group longer and are used to how we play and feel more comfortable with the players," said Southgate over the weekend, casting doubts over Toney's involvement in today's game.

Also read: 'World Cup curse has begun': Fans worried about France's Qatar 2022 campaign after Nations League shocker

However, Toney could make his debut for the Three Lions after being selected for this evening's Nations League match against Germany.

It's their final opportunity to shine in an England jersey before the World Cup 2022. The Three Lions face Iran on November 21 in Qatar to open their campaign. They will play against the USA four days before playing Wales on November 29 in their last Group B match.

Southgate has admitted he could be shown the door if his side flop at the tournament. "Ultimately, I will be judged on what happens at the World Cup. Contracts are irrelevant as managers can have three, four or five-year deals but you accept that if results are not good enough, it is time to go your separate ways. Why would I be any different? I am not arrogant enough to think my contract is going to protect me in any way," the England coach said.