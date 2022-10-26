UCL 2022-23: Guardiola on Haaland substitution vs BVB - 'He had a slight fever before the game'

Manchester City settled for a goalless draw against Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday. Erling Haaland was substituted, and Pep Guardiola has given fever as the reason.

It was an extremely competitive game between German giants Borussia Dortmund and English champion Manchester City during the UEFA Champions League (UCL) at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund on Tuesday night. The two sides settled for a goalless draw. Although the result hardly mattered for the visitors, as they had already sealed their place in the pre-quarters, the hosts will have to fight until the final group-stage game to determine their fate. Meanwhile, Erling Haaland was withdrawn in the 46th minute after he suffered a mild knock, while City head coach Pep Guardiola also termed fever as one of the reasons.

Talking to BT Sport after the draw, Guardiola said, "Erling didn't feel good. He had a little fever before the game, and Joao was also. [Haaland] had a knock in the feet. That's why we changed it, and we struggled a lot in that period." Meanwhile, City had a chance to go ahead in the 58th, but BVB goalkeeper Gregor Kobel denied the Riyad Mahrez penalty.

Explaining City's rate of missing spot kicks under him, Guardiola noted, "Of course, it's a problem. Since I'm here, it's 24 or 25 penalties [missed], most of them in the Champions League. It's too much. I always admire the courage, the responsibility [of taking a penalty], but of course, we miss a lot, and it's a problem."

"I admire the courage. Riyad, with the last penalties, scored a lot last season in important moments, so I admire the courage in that situation. If he feels [capable] next time he has a penalty, he will take it. But, of course, we have to improve," concluded Guardiola.