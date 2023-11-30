UCL 2023-24: Real Madrid fans reminded of prime Zidane after Bellingham continues to shine

In a captivating encounter, Real Madrid clinched the leading position in Champions League Group C with a pulsating 4-2 victory against Napoli. Jude Bellingham's stellar performance, along with goals from Rodrygo and Joselu, highlighted Real Madrid's triumph at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid secured the leading position in Champions League Group C with an exhilarating 4-2 triumph against Napoli on Wednesday. Giovanni Simeone initially gave Real Madrid a scare with his early tap-in, but a swift comeback saw the 14-time European champions take the lead. Rodrygo and Jude Bellingham found the net for the Spanish side, giving them a one-goal advantage at halftime.

Frank-Andre Zambo Anguissa leveled the score shortly after the break, but late goals from Nicolas Paz and Joselu secured all three points for Madrid in the Spanish capital.

Although Real Madrid had already secured qualification for the knockout stages, they needed to avoid defeat against Napoli to guarantee top spot in Group C with a game to spare. However, the visitors took an early lead at the Santiago Bernabeu, as Simeone bundled home Giovanni Di Lorenzo's cross after nine minutes.

Napoli's lead lasted just one minute, with Rodrygo curling home an exquisite equalizer beyond Alex Meret. Bellingham extended Madrid's lead with a powerful header from David Alaba's cross.

Despite Napoli leveling proceedings with Zambo Anguissa's fierce effort, Madrid remained a constant threat. Joselu missed a golden opportunity to score, inexplicably kneeing over the crossbar, while Meret's error allowed Paz and Joselu to secure the victory for Madrid.

The hosts ensured they go into the knockout rounds seeded, with the victory against Napoli at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Here are some of the twitter reaction:

Real Madrid vs Napoli 4-2 like and follow for more pic.twitter.com/soq2LPw5qY — Barnaba_Cletus (@CletusB38781) November 30, 2023

🚨 REAL MADRID Vs NAPOLI WAS A GOALS FEAST! ⚽🥵🍿🍿



Real Madrid Won The Away Leg against The Reigning Italian Champions - Napoli : 2-3 😎⚽✅



Real Madrid Won The Home Leg against The Reigning Italian Champions - Napoli : 4-2 😎⚽✅ pic.twitter.com/kxvvDQwW9e — AZR (@AzrOrganization) November 30, 2023

Jude Bellingham's performance Vs Napoli was his BEST in a Real Madrid shirt.



• 2 G/A

• MOST Chances Created(4)

• MOST Progressive Passes(13)

• MOST Progressive Carries(9)

• MOST Take-ons completed(4/5)

• Highest %tage of Accurate Long Balls(5/5)

• MOST Blocks(3)



He's him… https://t.co/HqvqD7k7gz pic.twitter.com/oqTBViHJaJ — Tamoghna (@ReyesDeUniverso) November 30, 2023

Joselu apologizing instead of celebrating after scoring last night.



Jude Bellingham and Nacho showing him support. This is why we love Real Madrid, one big family pic.twitter.com/aELOB1rgRb — 𝘾𝙝𝙖𝙫𝙖🍷 (@Chava_snr) November 30, 2023

Number five on the back, rocking the retro adidas boots that Zinedine Zidane wore… ⭐️🤝



Jude Bellingham is turning back the clocks at Real Madrid ⏰🔥 pic.twitter.com/FKn2LDq3MZ — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) November 29, 2023