    UCL 2023-24: Real Madrid fans reminded of prime Zidane after Bellingham continues to shine

    In a captivating encounter, Real Madrid clinched the leading position in Champions League Group C with a pulsating 4-2 victory against Napoli. Jude Bellingham's stellar performance, along with goals from Rodrygo and Joselu, highlighted Real Madrid's triumph at the Santiago Bernabeu.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 30, 2023, 3:39 PM IST

    Real Madrid secured the leading position in Champions League Group C with an exhilarating 4-2 triumph against Napoli on Wednesday. Giovanni Simeone initially gave Real Madrid a scare with his early tap-in, but a swift comeback saw the 14-time European champions take the lead. Rodrygo and Jude Bellingham found the net for the Spanish side, giving them a one-goal advantage at halftime.

    Frank-Andre Zambo Anguissa leveled the score shortly after the break, but late goals from Nicolas Paz and Joselu secured all three points for Madrid in the Spanish capital.

    Although Real Madrid had already secured qualification for the knockout stages, they needed to avoid defeat against Napoli to guarantee top spot in Group C with a game to spare. However, the visitors took an early lead at the Santiago Bernabeu, as Simeone bundled home Giovanni Di Lorenzo's cross after nine minutes.

    Napoli's lead lasted just one minute, with Rodrygo curling home an exquisite equalizer beyond Alex Meret. Bellingham extended Madrid's lead with a powerful header from David Alaba's cross.

    Also Read: ISL 2023-24: Coaches pleased after Kerala Blasters FC, Chennaiyin FC play out thrilling draw; WATCH highlights

    Despite Napoli leveling proceedings with Zambo Anguissa's fierce effort, Madrid remained a constant threat. Joselu missed a golden opportunity to score, inexplicably kneeing over the crossbar, while Meret's error allowed Paz and Joselu to secure the victory for Madrid.

    The hosts ensured they go into the knockout rounds seeded, with the victory against Napoli at the Santiago Bernabeu.

    Here are some of the twitter reaction: 

