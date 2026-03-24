Tottenham hover above Premier League relegation after a crushing loss, but Opta’s supercomputer predicts a narrow escape. With West Ham, Burnley, and Wolves in danger, the battle for survival is going down to the wire.

Tottenham Hotspur’s season has spiralled into a relegation scrap few could have imagined—but data suggests their Premier League status may just survive by the slimmest of margins. After a crushing 3-0 defeat at home to Nottingham Forest, Spurs find themselves hovering dangerously above the drop zone, sitting 17th and just one point ahead of West Ham United.

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Yet, despite the grim form and growing pressure, Opta’s supercomputer offers a glimmer of hope.

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A Season Unravelling in North London

It’s been a dramatic fall for Tottenham Hotspur.

Their last league victory came way back on December 28 against Crystal Palace. Since then, results have dried up alarmingly—just one point collected from the last five matches under Igor Tudor.

The defeat to Forest marked their sixth loss in seven games, amplifying fears of a first relegation since 1977.

What the Supercomputer Predicts

Despite the bleak run, Opta’s projections suggest Spurs will narrowly escape the drop—finishing on 38 points, just one ahead of West Ham.

The model gives Tottenham a 27.10% chance of relegation, significantly lower than West Ham’s 57.48%, indicating the Hammers are more likely to fall into the Championship.

According to the data:

Wolverhampton Wanderers are almost certain to go down (99.94%)

Burnley are also expected to drop (99.89%)

West Ham are tipped to take the final relegation spot (57.48%)

Meanwhile:

Nottingham Forest’s survival hopes have surged (8.74% relegation risk)

Leeds United sit relatively safer (6.80%)

Crystal Palace are virtually secure (0.05%)

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Run-In Could Define Spurs’ Fate

Tottenham’s final seven fixtures present both opportunity and danger.

Away trips to Sunderland, Wolves, Aston Villa, and Chelsea will test their resilience, while home clashes against Brighton & Hove Albion, Leeds, and Everton could prove decisive.

Even a single win—or a crucial draw—may ultimately be the difference between survival and disaster.

Dressing Room Still Believes

Despite the mounting pressure, there remains belief within the Spurs camp.

Assistant coach Bruno Saltor, who stepped in following the defeat, struck a defiant tone:

“Every mistake right now is going against us, every detail is going against us and it affects the players as well,” he said.

“You can see how much they are fighting. We are in a difficult situation, everyone knows. In the first half we were the better team and we need to be consistent with that.”

Reflecting on tactical changes that didn’t pay off, he added: “We were 1-0 down and wanted to be a little more aggressive with players coming back from injuries. It didn't work as planned but it was our intention.”

The emotional toll was clear: “It hurts us, it is painful, really painful, but the fans were outstanding today – from before the game until the end of the game.”

Still, the message internally is one of unity: “We need to carry on because we care, we care for Spurs, we are family and want to get out of this situation.”

“I am 100 per cent sure we can get through this situation.”

Injuries, Break, and a Chance to Reset

A three-week international break may come at the perfect time.

Spurs are hopeful of welcoming back key players like Mohamed Kudus and Rodrigo Bentancur, potentially giving Tudor fresh options for the decisive final stretch.

At the Other End of the Table

While the relegation battle intensifies, Opta’s model also paints a clear picture at the top.

Arsenal are predicted to lift the Premier League title, with Manchester City, Manchester United, Aston Villa, and Liverpool rounding out the top five.

A Fight That Could Go to the Wire

For Tottenham, survival may come down to a single point—perhaps even a single moment.

The numbers suggest they’ll scrape through. But as their recent run shows, football rarely follows a script.

And right now, Spurs are walking a razor’s edge.