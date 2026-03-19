Football star Erling Haaland has invested in Norway Chess through his company, Chess Mates. The investment will support the new Total Chess World Championship Tour, aiming to make chess a bigger spectator sport with a USD 2.7 million prize pool.

Football superstar Erling Haaland is investing in Norway Chess and its new tour format, the Total Chess World Championship Tour. Haaland has ambitious plans to contribute to making chess a broader and more spectator-friendly sport.

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Norway Chess has been a driving force for innovation in chess for years and is now taking another major step with the launch of the Total Chess World Championship Tour. The initiative is now gaining a new strategic investor: global football superstar Erling Haaland.

Football Icon Enters the Chess Arena

Together with Norwegian business leader Morten Borge, Haaland has established the company Chess Mates, which will be a significant owner of Norway Chess.

"Chess is an incredible game. It sharpens your mind, and there are clear similarities to football. You have to think quickly, trust your instincts, and think several moves ahead. Strategy and planning are everything", says Erling Haaland.

"Chess is ultimately about strategy and long-term thinking", says Morten Borge. "Those are qualities that also define both elite sport and the ability to make sound investments over time. In many ways, chess sits right at the intersection of the worlds Erling and I come from. I've even promised to give Erling a bit of chess training!"

With millions of fans around the world, Haaland is already a global sports icon and a natural partner to help grow new audiences and bring fresh energy to the game.

"I'm investing in Norway Chess because I believe the new Total Chess World Championship Tour can turn chess into an even bigger sport for spectators around the world. The team behind Norway Chess has already done an impressive job growing the event, and joining the project was too exciting to pass up," says Haaland.

The Total Chess World Championship Tour

The new championship, featuring the world's best players, is expected to become one of the most significant developments in modern chess.

The Total Chess World Championship Tour will consist of four tournaments each year, hosted by four different cities, and will crown a combined world champion across three disciplines -- Fast Classic, Rapid, and Blitz chess.

This new World Championship has been approved by the International Chess Federation (FIDE) for a minimum of 16 years. A pilot tournament is planned for autumn 2026, followed by a full championship season in 2027. Each season will consist of four events, and a minimum annual prize pool of USD 2.7 million.

A 'Tremendous' Partnership

Kjell Madland, CEO of Norway Chess and Total Chess, welcomes the investment and involvement of Haaland as a long-term strategic partner. "We expect the new championship to become one of the most prestigious events in the global chess calendar. The fact that Erling is joining us as an investor says a great deal about the commercial potential of this tour. Erling has an enormous global following and is truly world-class when it comes to creating magical sporting moments. I am absolutely certain he will bring tremendous value to Total Chess, help generate increased interest in the fascinating world of chess, and attract new audiences. He has already contributed several great ideas. With Erling on board, we are now entering the final phase of finding host cities for the first tour," says Madland. (ANI)