    Setback for Arsenal: Mikel Arteta reflects on Champions League loss to porto

    Arsenal's hopes of advancing to the Champions League quarter-finals after 14 years were dealt a blow as Mikel Arteta expressed frustration over the team's lack of aggression in a 1-0 defeat to Porto.

    Mikel Arteta expressed frustration with the lack of aggression displayed by his Arsenal team in the Champions League defeat against Porto's first leg. Despite acknowledging the disappointment of conceding a late goal, he deemed it "cruel" to solely judge their return to the knockout stages based on that moment. The 1-0 loss to Porto posed a setback to Arsenal's aspirations of reaching the quarter-finals for the first time in 14 years.

    Looking ahead to the second leg at the Emirates Stadium on March 12, Arteta emphasized the importance of winning at home to progress further in the Champions League. Reflecting on the challenging nature of this elite competition, Arteta acknowledged that the team, inexperienced in such situations, struggled against Porto, who effectively frustrated Arsenal and capitalized on defensive lapses for the late victory.

    Arteta expressed disappointment in the team's performance, particularly in the first half, where he believed they lacked purpose and aggression. He emphasized the need for more forward play and threat generation against the opponent's backline. Despite dominating possession, the team's failure to manage crucial situations ultimately led to the defeat.

    Addressing criticism about naivety in conceding the late goal, Arteta defended his team, stating that it would be unfair to judge based solely on one moment. He acknowledged the impact of the late goal on the result but highlighted positive aspects of the team's performance, considering it only a small lapse.

    Arteta also criticized the referee's decisions, particularly regarding the high number of fouls awarded against Arsenal. He noted the challenges faced during set-pieces and expressed a commitment to learning and improving. Meanwhile, Porto's coach, Sergio Conceicao, praised his team's understanding of spaces and effectiveness, acknowledging that while Arsenal had more possession, Porto remained more dangerous throughout the game.

    Also Read: Will Xabi Alonso replace Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich or Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool?

