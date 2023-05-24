Cristiano Ronaldo lauds Al-Nassr teammates and fans after securing comeback against Al-Shabab

Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo seemed back to his best on Tuesday and helped second-place Al-Nassr turn it around against third-place Al-Shabab in the Saudi Pro League.

Ronaldo served up a fantastic curler from just outside the box for the game-winning goal after the hosts fell behind 2-0 after the first 40 minutes of play. After scoring his 14th league goal in 15 appearances, the crowd cheered and the No. 7 joined his teammates in the celebration.

It was clutch for the title race, too, as Al Nassr are three points off the top spot with two games to go.

Following the clash, Ronaldo took to Instagram to send a message to his teammates and Al-Nassr supporters. "Great team spirit to come back and win it! Big thank you to the fans that stood with us when we most needed!" wrote the 38-year-old Portuguese talisman in the caption of his latest post, alongside a picture of him and the team.

However, since the five-time Ballon d'Or is reportedly pushing for an exit, the question fans of Ronaldo are asking now is: was the goal against Al-Shabab his last strike on Saudi Arabian soil?

Al-Nassr faces Ettifaq on May 27 and Al-Fateh on May 31. It will be interesting to see if Ronaldo and Co. can beat Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro Leagu title race.