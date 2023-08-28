Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Roma nears completion of Lukaku loan deal; Medical and contract signing await

    As the transfer window draws to a close, AS Roma is edging closer to finalising a pivotal loan deal with Chelsea's star striker, Romelu Lukaku. Negotiations between the clubs and the player's representatives are in the advanced stages, with an agreement expected to be reached within the next 24 hours. 

    Football Roma nears completion of Lukaku loan deal; Medical and contract signing await osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Aug 28, 2023, 9:41 AM IST

    Roma is on the cusp of securing a significant deal that would see them add the formidable talent of Romelu Lukaku to their squad, and this exciting development is anticipated to unfold within the upcoming 24-hour timeframe. The Italian capital's football enthusiasts are abuzz with speculation as Roma engages in the final intricacies of a loan deal aimed at bringing Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku to their ranks.

    Drawing from the most recent updates stemming from both Italian and English sources, it's become evident that Roma has entered the conclusive phases of negotiations, involving not only the club's representatives but also the intermediary parties representing Chelsea and Lukaku himself. The meticulous attention to detail that Roma is currently dedicating to this deal extends to scrutinizing the finer points of Lukaku's remuneration and the extent of coverage that will be provided.

    Renowned Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, who has established himself as a reliable source for transfer-related insights, sheds light on the situation, affirming that Roma is diligently working towards achieving a concrete consensus with both Chelsea and Lukaku over the impending move. This ambitious endeavour aims to formalise the agreement within the imminent span of 24 hours, paving the way for Lukaku's imminent journey to the enchanting city of Rome. During this time, he is slated to undergo a thorough medical examination and subsequently put pen to paper on his eagerly anticipated new contract.

    Also Read: Manchester United's left-back woes: Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia expected to remain sidelined until November

    While the excitement builds and anticipation reaches a crescendo, Lukaku himself currently finds himself stationed in Bruxelles, where he is patiently awaiting updates from those managing his interests. As the countdown begins for what promises to be a monumental shift in his career trajectory, the football world watches with bated breath as this high-stakes transfer saga nears its thrilling conclusion.

    Last Updated Aug 28, 2023, 9:41 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi hails 'gold'en athlete Neeraj Chopra, calls him symbol of unparalleled excellence

    'Symbol of unparalleled excellence...' PM Modi hails 'gold'en athlete Neeraj Chopra

    World Athletics Championships: Neeraj Chopra wins Gold with a javelin throw of 88m

    World Athletics Championships: Neeraj Chopra wins Gold with a javelin throw of 88.17 metre

    World Athletics Championships: Parul Chaudhary finishes 11th at 3000m steeplechase, sets new national record

    World Athletics Championships: Parul Chaudhary finishes 11th in 3000m steeplechase, sets new national record

    Football Manchester United's left-back woes: Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia expected to remain sidelined until November osf

    Manchester United's left-back woes: Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia expected to remain sidelined until November

    Formula 1 Daniel Ricciardo aims for swift recovery from hand injury; Alpha Tauri's Liam Lawson steps in osf

    Daniel Ricciardo aims for swift recovery from hand injury; Alpha Tauri's Liam Lawson steps in

    Recent Stories

    France to soon ban wearing of abayas by Muslim women in schools gcw

    France to soon ban wearing of abayas by Muslim women in schools

    Mango to Banana: 6 fruits to avoid during weight loss ATG

    Mango to Banana: 6 fruits to avoid during weight loss

    Bigg Boss 17: Has Elvish Yadav teased audiences by hinting at participating in controversial reality show? vma

    Bigg Boss 17: Has Elvish Yadav teased audiences by hinting at participating in controversial reality show?

    Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari make stylish appearance at a party feulling dating rumours ATG

    Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari make stylish appearance at a party feulling dating rumours

    PM Modi hails 'gold'en athlete Neeraj Chopra, calls him symbol of unparalleled excellence

    'Symbol of unparalleled excellence...' PM Modi hails 'gold'en athlete Neeraj Chopra

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon