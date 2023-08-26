Manchester United's left-back woes: Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia expected to remain sidelined until November

Manchester United face a significant setback as both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, key players in the left-back position are expected to be out until November due to injuries.

Manchester United's Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are set to experience an extended period on the sidelines, posing a significant challenge for the team. The left-back position, which holds a crucial role in Manager Ten Hag's tactical strategy, has become a pressing concern for the Red Devils.

Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia may not be available for action until November. Shaw's contributions are pivotal both in the team's build-up play and defensive transitions. Despite a somewhat subdued performance this season, losing a player of Shaw's caliber presents a substantial setback for Ten Hag's plans. Compounding the issue, the second-choice left-back, Malacia, is also unavailable due to a knee injury.

This dual blow in terms of injuries leaves Manchester United with a significant void in a position that holds utmost importance in their playing style. As the transfer window approaches its conclusion, the burning question for United fans revolves around whether the club will seek a temporary or long-term solution from the market. Ten Hag, renowned for his meticulous approach and adaptability, hinted at the possibility of recruitment.

Tan Hag alluded to potential signings, saying, "If there are good opportunities, yes." However, he also emphasised the need for the right player fit, stating, "It has to be the right player. Otherwise, we have to deal with the current squad."

