Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Manchester United's left-back woes: Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia expected to remain sidelined until November

    Manchester United face a significant setback as both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, key players in the left-back position are expected to be out until November due to injuries. 

    Football Manchester United's left-back woes: Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia expected to remain sidelined until November osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Aug 26, 2023, 7:40 PM IST

    Manchester United's Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are set to experience an extended period on the sidelines, posing a significant challenge for the team. The left-back position, which holds a crucial role in Manager Ten Hag's tactical strategy, has become a pressing concern for the Red Devils.

    Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia may not be available for action until November. Shaw's contributions are pivotal both in the team's build-up play and defensive transitions. Despite a somewhat subdued performance this season, losing a player of Shaw's caliber presents a substantial setback for Ten Hag's plans. Compounding the issue, the second-choice left-back, Malacia, is also unavailable due to a knee injury.

    Also Read: Kapil Dev cautions team India on playing injured players without match practice

    This dual blow in terms of injuries leaves Manchester United with a significant void in a position that holds utmost importance in their playing style. As the transfer window approaches its conclusion, the burning question for United fans revolves around whether the club will seek a temporary or long-term solution from the market. Ten Hag, renowned for his meticulous approach and adaptability, hinted at the possibility of recruitment.

    Tan Hag alluded to potential signings, saying, "If there are good opportunities, yes." However, he also emphasised the need for the right player fit, stating, "It has to be the right player. Otherwise, we have to deal with the current squad."

    Also Read: Jenni Hermoso makes a significant claim regarding 'Kiss' controversy involving Luis Rubiales

    Last Updated Aug 26, 2023, 7:42 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Formula 1 Daniel Ricciardo aims for swift recovery from hand injury; Alpha Tauri's Liam Lawson steps in osf

    Daniel Ricciardo aims for swift recovery from hand injury; Alpha Tauri's Liam Lawson steps in

    Cricket Kapil Dev cautions team India on playing injured players without match practice osf

    Kapil Dev cautions team India on playing injured players without match practice

    Sports Formula 1: Max Verstappen tops opening practice at Dutch Grand Prix osf

    Formula 1: Max Verstappen tops opening practice at Dutch Grand Prix

    Tennis US Open 2023: A closer look at Alcaraz, Sinner, Djokovic, and Medvedev potential quarter-finals draws osf

    US Open 2023: A closer look at Alcaraz, Sinner, Djokovic, and Medvedev potential quarter-finals draws

    Football Jenni Hermoso makes a significant claim regarding 'Kiss' controversy involving Luis Rubiales osf

    Jenni Hermoso makes a significant claim regarding 'Kiss' controversy involving Luis Rubiales

    Recent Stories

    Kylie Jenner HOT Photos: Supermodel SHOCKS fans by flaunting her cleavage in SEXY red halter-neck bikini top vma

    Kylie Jenner HOT Photos: Supermodel SHOCKS fans by flaunting her cleavage in SEXY red halter-neck bikini top

    Formula 1 Daniel Ricciardo aims for swift recovery from hand injury; Alpha Tauri's Liam Lawson steps in osf

    Daniel Ricciardo aims for swift recovery from hand injury; Alpha Tauri's Liam Lawson steps in

    Namrata Malla HOT Photos: Bhojpuri actress flaunts her cleavage in BOLD black and white striped bikini vma

    Namrata Malla HOT Photos: Bhojpuri actress flaunts her cleavage in BOLD black and white striped bikini

    Im handicapped so UP teacher justifies slapping Muslim student after video goes viral gcw

    'I'm handicapped, so...': UP teacher justifies 'slapping' Muslim student after video goes viral

    Jawan Shah Rukh Khan unveils teaser of his song 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya' during #AskSRK session RBA

    Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan unveils teaser of his song 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya' during #AskSRK session

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon