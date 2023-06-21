Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Roma boss Jose Mourinho hit with 4-match UEFA ban for 'f***ing disgrace' abuse at referee Anthony Taylor

    Roma manager Jose Mourinho has been handed a four-match UEFA ban for his conduct following his side’s Europa League final defeat to Sevilla last month.

    First Published Jun 21, 2023, 9:54 PM IST

    Roma manager Jose Mourinho on Wednesday was handed a four-match UEFA ban for his conduct following his side’s Europa League final defeat to Sevilla last month. English referee Anthony Taylor's performance in the match, which Sevilla won on penalties after a 1-1 draw, angered Mourinho. After confronting Taylor in the parking lot, the 60-year-old Portuguese launched into a profane diatribe that was recorded on camera.

    "F***ing disgrace man, it's a f***ing disgrace," Mourinho fumed, before switching to swear at the official in Italian. "F*** off," he continued. Mourinho then approaches the mini-bus taking the referee away from the stadium where he snipes: "Congratulations, you f***ing disgrace," before trudging off to the team bus. 

    On June 2, Uefa began its disciplinary process against Mourinho, and on Wednesday, it was revealed that he would receive a four-match suspension. As a result, Roma would be without their manager for the first four games of the Europa League group stage the following campaign.

    Taylor and his family were also subjected to abuse from supporters at Budapest airport as they travelled home with the final, with referees body PGMOL condemning the behaviour in a statement which read: “We are appalled at the unjustified and abhorrent abuse directed at Anthony and his family as he tries to make his way home from refereeing the Uefa Europa League final.”

    It is not the first time Mourinho has sought out a referee after a match. In 2012, the Portuguese was accused of waiting for the referee following Real Madrid's Spanish Cup exit to Barcelona in the underground car park at the Camp Nou.

    Last Updated Jun 21, 2023, 9:54 PM IST
