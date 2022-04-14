Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    RIP Freddy Rincon: Tributes pour in after former Colombia great dies in car crash

    Former Colombia captain Freddy Rincon, 55, passed away after he sustained severe head injuries in a car crash that occurred in Cali earlier this week.

    Former Colombia captain Freddy Rincon
    Cali, First Published Apr 14, 2022, 3:36 PM IST

    An iconic figure for a generation of Colombian football fans, Freddy Rincon, passed away on Thursday after he sustained severe head injuries in a horrifying car crash in Cali earlier this week. He was 55. The former Colombia national team captain was injured after the vehicle he was driving collided with a bus.

    "Despite all the efforts of our teams, Freddy Eusebio Rincon Valencia has passed away," Laureano Quintero, the medical director of the Imbanaco Clinic in Cali, where Rincon was being treated, told reporters.

    Meanwhile, the FCF said he was a "big loss for our sport" and that Colombia would "miss him and remember him with great affection, appreciation, respect and admiration."

    "We send strength, support, and condolences to his family, hoping they can bear this sad and painful loss," the FCF added.

    Following this tragic news, football enthusiasts worldwide took to Twitter to pay their tributes. FIFA, the sport's governing body, stated, "We join together with many in the world of football to remember Freddy Rincon. Our sincere condolences go to his loved ones, former teammates and fans from the clubs he played for, and of the @FCFSeleccionCol national team who he represented at three World Cups. Rest in Peace."

    Here's a look at other tributes on the micro-blogging site:

    Rincon was a commanding midfielder who played for Colombian sides Santa Fe and America. He also had spells with Italian club Napoli and La Liga giants Real Madrid.

    Rincon led the Brazilian team Corinthians to their first club world championship title in 2000. The stellar midfielder was also part of the 'golden generation' of players who took Colombia to three consecutive World Cups in 1990, 1994 and 1998.

    He retired in 2004, but not before scoring 17 goals during his international career and was on the scoresheet against Argentina in a 5-0 World Cup qualifier victory in Buenos Aires in 1993.

    Last Updated Apr 14, 2022, 3:36 PM IST
