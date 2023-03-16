Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Revealed: Why 'You'll Never Walk Alone' was played after Real Madrid's Champions League win over Liverpool

    Real Madrid secured safe passage into the quarter-finals of the Champions League on Wednesday, defeating Liverpool 1-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu, which secured a 6-2 aggregate victory.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Mar 16, 2023, 1:03 PM IST

    Real Madrid secured a safe passage into the Champions League quarterfinals after defeating Liverpool 1-0 (6-2 aggregate) at Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday night, sparking massive excitement among fans of Los Blancos.

    Beyond Karim Benzema's late winner in a game with limited chances, Real Madrid kept Liverpool at bay, preventing the Premier League team from gaining momentum.

    Following the final whistle in the Champions League Round of 16 second leg clash at the iconic stadium, 'You'll Never Walk Alone' replaced the usual Real Madrid anthem on the loudspeakers. Several fans wondered why Liverpool's anthem was played, and now the real reason has been revealed.

    Real Madrid played 'You'll Never Walk Alone' despite registering a win over Liverpool to repay the classy gesture made by the Reds ahead of the meeting at Anfield in the first-leg of the competition. Liverpool presented a bouquet of flowers to the stand housing the Madridista fans in tribute to our dear honorary president Amancio Amaro, who had passed away that morning.

    "I didn't know (why it was played), but it's very good. Liverpool is a gentlemen's club, and they helped us remember Amancio in the first leg. It was a very nice gesture from them," said Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti.

    Ancelotti also expressed satisfaction with his team's performance. "I think we managed the game well. We didn't defend with a low block, and we tried to use the ball well. We had opportunities and we were solid at the back. It's the game that we wanted," the Italian said.

    As Real Madrid looks to cut into Barcelona's nine-point lead in the La Liga title race, Ancelotti's focus will now be Sunday's pivotal El Clasico match at Camp Nou.

    Last Updated Mar 16, 2023, 1:03 PM IST
