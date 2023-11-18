Real Madrid officially announces Vinicius Junior's injury lay-off

In a significant blow to Real Madrid's squad, the club has officially announced that Vinicius Junior is set for a substantial period on the sidelines due to a thigh injury suffered during international duty with Brazil.

Real Madrid has officially declared that Vinícius Junior is facing a period on the sidelines due to a thigh injury sustained while representing Brazil on international duty. Initially reported by The Athletic, the 23-year-old is expected to be out of action for approximately six weeks, having been forced to exit the pitch during the 2-1 defeat against Colombia in the first half.

Following a diagnostic scan, it was revealed that the forward has suffered a tear in his left thigh, reminiscent of a previous injury to his right thigh in August, which sidelined him for a month. The setback adds to the challenges faced by Real Madrid, as head coach Carlo Ancelotti is already grappling with the absence of goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and defender Éder Militão due to long-term injuries. Furthermore, midfielders Aurélien Tchouaméni and Eduardo Camavinga are expected to remain sidelined until the end of 2023.

Vinícius, a key player for Real Madrid, has featured in 13 matches across various competitions this season, showcasing his prowess with six goals and four assists. As the club navigates through this injury setback, the focus now shifts to how Ancelotti will strategise and adapt the team in the absence of these influential players.

