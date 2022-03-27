Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Unfortunate European champions Italy failed to qualify, says Bhutia

    Italy missed out on the World Cup spot again after losing 1-0 at home to North Macedonia in their playoff semi-final as Aleksandar Trajkovski’s last-gasp strike earned the visitors a famous win.

    Palermo, First Published Mar 27, 2022, 11:17 AM IST

    Italy missed out on the World Cup spot again after losing 1-0 at home to North Macedonia in their playoff semi-final on Thursday as Aleksandar Trajkovski's last-gasp strike earned the visitors a famous win.

    The Euro 2020 champions faced a crushing defeat in Palermo to bow out of their second consecutive World Cup, the first time in their history that has occurred.

    Following this shocking defeat, legendary Indian footballer Bhaichung Bhutia called it 'unfortunate' that the European champions failed to qualify for the showpiece event.

    "It's very disappointing after winning European Cup, and not making it to World Cup is very unfortunate and sad," the former India Football captain told ANI.

    "They were one of the best teams right now, but Sometimes sports is like that, and football is like that, so very disappointing that Italy is not there," Bhutia added.

    Also read: Qatar World Cup 2022 play-offs: Jorginho trolled after Italy crashes out

    Meanwhile, the Indian football team is gearing up for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers final round, where they will face Cambodia, Afghanistan and Hong Kong in June.

    Talking about India's chances, Bhutia added, "In the game against Bahrain, they were unlucky but now against Belarus next hopefully they will have a good game. I think it is just a friendly match, but the main thing is Asian Cup, which will happen in Kolkata. Hopefully, they will do well in that."

    After losing to Bahrain 1-2, India will take on Belarus on Saturday in a friendly match.

