Qatar World Cup 2022 play-offs: Bale's brilliance hailed after Wales beat Austria

Wales striker Gareth Bale sent a strong message to his detractors on Thursday after delivering a stunning brace to lead his country against Austria and one game away from a place in the Qatar World Cup 2022.

Wales striker Gareth Bale sent a strong message to his detractors on Thursday after delivering a stunning brace to lead his country against Austria and one game away from a place in the Qatar World Cup 2022.

Bale, who has witnessed a real struggle at Real Madrid this season, has barely played any football for the La Liga giants, but the ponytailed striker continues to be Wales' main man. And despite being labelled a 'parasite' by the Spanish media for his supposed poor commitment to Real Madrid, the 32-year-old showed why he is still one of the best strikers in the sport.

Also read: Qatar World Cup 2022 play-offs: Jorginho trolled after Italy crashes out

"It's disgusting, and they should all be ashamed of themselves. It's a waste of my time. I'm not fussed. End of," Bale said of his press treatment on the continent. It took only 25 minutes for the star striker to get over the insult hurled on him by the Spanish media.

In Wales' Qatar World Cup 2022 play-offs against Austria, Bale ignited scenes of pandemonium in Cardiff with a truly outstanding free-kick in the first half, followed by another moment of brilliance after the break.

Bale's first goal, from around 25 yards out, saw the left-footed genius aim and rifle the ball into the top corner using the popular knuckleball technique. Hailed as pure perfection, Bale and his teammates enjoyed the free-kick in all of its glory. 'Suck that,' the Wales captain seemed to scream into the camera after his postage stamp free-kick put his team ahead.

The deafening noise inside Cardiff City Stadium was something to behold as well. Lauded as a true work of art, the set-piece was nothing but a reminder to critics that the Welsh superstar and four-time Champions League winner can be destructive on any given day.

The 32-year-old made it 2-0, and with the help of Aaron Ramsey, his team held on despite late Austrian pressure. Wales will now face either Scotland or the tragically war-torn Ukraine for a place in Qatar, and if they make it that far, they will have Bale to thank.

"We are one game away from a World Cup, which is everything for me, for Gareth, for the nation and for the group of lads. It would be the icing on the cake to qualify. It's not been easy (for Bale) but playing for his country means everything to him," Ramsey said after the win.

These two Welsh greats clearly are not done yet. Scotland or Ukraine will likely struggle to topple Wales in Cardiff in June.

Following this brilliant show, Wales' supporters expressed joy over their team's chances of reaching a first World Cup since 1958 and the prospect of mixing it with Brazil and Argentina on the biggest stage. Here's a look at what some said on Twitter: