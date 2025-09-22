Liverpool extended their perfect start with a Merseyside derby win, Arsenal’s title doubts resurfaced against City, Crystal Palace set a club-record unbeaten streak, and Man United finally eased pressure on Amorim with a vital win over Chelsea.

The Premier League rarely disappoints when it comes to drama, and this weekend’s fixtures underlined why it remains the most captivating football league in the world. From Anfield to Old Trafford, from London Stadium to the Emirates, the storylines were as compelling as ever. Liverpool continued their perfect start, Arsenal produced a last-gasp equaliser against Manchester City, Crystal Palace’s remarkable run gathered pace, and Manchester United finally found some breathing space in front of a restless home crowd.

Arsenal: Still Searching for the Final Piece

At the Emirates, Arsenal were seconds away from a second defeat in their opening five games when Gabriel Martinelli came to the rescue. His stoppage-time strike against Manchester City salvaged a point, but it also masked deeper concerns about Mikel Arteta’s team.

For three straight seasons, Arsenal have played the role of “nearly men,” finishing behind Liverpool. This summer’s transfer activity showed intent — bolstering depth across multiple positions — but by spreading their budget, they missed out on the kind of headline signing that transforms a title race.

On Sunday, the difference was glaring. Erling Haaland, still the ultimate symbol of what a world-class striker can bring, stormed through to score his 13th goal of the season in just eight appearances for club and country. Arsenal’s Viktor Gyokeres, meanwhile, once again flattered to deceive in a big match. After struggling against Manchester United and Liverpool earlier this season, he couldn’t turn the tide here either.

The draw leaves Arsenal trailing Liverpool by five points. With a tricky trip to Newcastle up next — a venue where they lost twice last season — Arteta knows his side cannot afford further early slip-ups if they hope to finally dethrone the champions.

Liverpool: The Champions Keep Finding a Way

Liverpool’s season so far has been a lesson in grit as much as quality. Saturday’s 2-1 win over Everton in the Merseyside derby showcased both. Arne Slot’s side were two goals to the good inside half an hour thanks to Ryan Gravenberch’s rasping strike and Hugo Ekitike’s composed finish. But they had to endure a nervy second half after Idrissa Gueye pulled one back for Everton.

Slot had made bold calls — leaving £225 million worth of talent in Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak on the bench. Yet his decisions were vindicated as Ekitike continued to justify his £69 million move from Eintracht Frankfurt with his third league goal in five games.

The Dutchman summed it up afterwards: “Like any other team in this league, every team has two number nines. We have two number nines of excellent quality.”

That resilience, paired with depth across the squad, makes Liverpool look every bit like a team ready to chase down a record 21st English title.

Crystal Palace: Riding a Wave of Belief

Perhaps the most surprising story of the season so far belongs to Crystal Palace. Oliver Glasner’s men are unbeaten in 17 games across all competitions — a club record. Their 2-1 victory over West Ham at the London Stadium not only deepened Graham Potter’s troubles but also reinforced Palace’s credentials as genuine contenders for a top-six finish.

The streak isn’t padded either. It has included wins over Manchester City in the FA Cup final, two clashes with Liverpool, and away trips to Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, and Aston Villa. Glasner attributes the run not to luck but to sustained hard work.

“This is the result of our good results, not just for two weeks, but really for months now,” he explained. “The players believe in what we are doing. Football is a game of momentum.”

The Eagles now face a season-defining stretch. Liverpool arrive at Selhurst Park next weekend before Palace embark on their first European campaign in the UEFA Conference League. While the excitement is palpable, the added midweek strain on what is still a relatively short squad could test the limits of this fairytale.

Manchester United: A Breathing Space at Last

If there was one man more desperate for relief than anyone this weekend, it was Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim. A torrid start had left his future under scrutiny, but a 2-1 win over Chelsea at a rain-lashed Old Trafford eased some of that pressure.

The drama began early. Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez was sent off just five minutes into the game, tilting the balance firmly in United’s favour. Bruno Fernandes, in his 200th Premier League game, capitalised to open the scoring before Casemiro doubled the lead. The Brazilian midfielder’s joy was short-lived, however, as he received a second yellow card just before half-time.

Trevoh Chalobah’s thumping header gave Chelsea hope late on, but United clung on for only their second win of the season. The roar that greeted the final whistle was as much relief as celebration.

Amorim acknowledged the significance: “Every win especially in this moment is important, against a great opponent. We started the game in the right way, really aggressive. The red card helped us dominate the game but we were already there. We scored two goals and then we tried to complicate our game again. It's always complicated with us. It should have been different, this game.”

The result lifted United into ninth place. It is hardly a turnaround, but it offers a flicker of stability in what has been a chaotic opening month.