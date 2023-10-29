Premier League 2023: Manchester City dominates Manchester United with a 3-0 victory at Old Trafford

Manchester City asserted their supremacy with a convincing 3-0 triumph against their arch-rivals, Manchester United, within the iconic confines of Old Trafford.

In a highly anticipated Premier League 2023 clash, Manchester City showcased their dominance with a resounding 3-0 victory over arch-rivals Manchester United at the iconic Old Trafford stadium. This thrilling football match unfolded with intense rivalry and set the stage for an electrifying showdown in the English Premier League.

Erling Haaland showcased his exceptional skills as Manchester City effortlessly triumphed over Manchester United in the Old Trafford derby. Pep Guardiola's squad climbed back to third place in the league standings, now within two points of the Premier League leaders, Tottenham Hotspur. Haaland, the Norwegian sensation, made his mark by breaking the deadlock midway through the first half with a precise penalty.

This decision came after referee Paul Tierney consulted the pitchside monitor due to Rasmus Højlund's shirt-pulling on Rodri inside the penalty box. Although Manchester United struggled to assert themselves, Scott McTominay managed to force an outstanding save from Ederson with a first-time attempt. André Onana, United's goalkeeper, then made a spectacular save to deny Haaland's close-range header. However, Haaland secured his second goal just after halftime, arriving at the back post to nod home a chipped cross from Bernardo Silva.

Marcus Rashford missed a crucial opportunity for Manchester United in the second half, and Onana came out swiftly to thwart Haaland's hat-trick attempt with a chip. Phil Foden sealed the victory for Manchester City with a goal, extending the lead with 10 minutes remaining after tapping in a cross from Haaland. Erik ten Hag's team suffered their fifth defeat of the campaign, while Manchester City remains unbeaten in their last three matches since their earlier loss to Arsenal this month.

