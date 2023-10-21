Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Premier League 2023/24: Erik ten Hag provides update on Luke Shaw's Injury

    Manchester United's left-back, Luke Shaw, is expected to remain out of action until mid-November, as confirmed by manager Erik ten Hag.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Oct 21, 2023, 1:47 PM IST

    Luke Shaw, the left-back for Manchester United, is expected to remain sidelined until mid-November, according to Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag. Shaw has been dealing with a muscle injury since Manchester United's 2-0 defeat against Tottenham on August 19. This injury has caused him to miss nine games with Manchester United and four matches with the England national team, a number that will continue to rise due to his extended absence during this demanding part of the season. Manchester United is set to play seven matches before England's next fixture against Malta on November 17.

    Injuries have plagued Manchester United's defense, with right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka also sidelined since picking up an injury in the match against Brighton on September 18.

    Manager Erik ten Hag stated, "Of course, they are getting closer, but I do not anticipate Luke Shaw's return during this upcoming set of games." Regarding Aaron Wan-Bissaka, he added, "I believe he is not too far away from returning to team training and, subsequently, rejoining the team."

    Casemiro will be absent for Manchester United's match against Sheffield United as he sustained an injury during Brazil's World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Uruguay. Ten Hag noted, "It was an important match, and I'm sure it didn't help him. It's a minor injury, and he will return from Brazil next week, recover, and be ready for our next league game against Manchester City."

    While Manchester United will have Raphael Varane and Sergio Reguilon back after their injury lay-offs, Tyrell Malacia and Lisandro Martinez will remain sidelined.

    Manchester United has faced six defeats in various competitions this season and currently sits 10th in the Premier League. The club's ownership situation remains uncertain, with reports suggesting INEOS founder Jim Ratcliffe is considering purchasing a 25% stake that could grant him control over football operations, as Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim has reportedly withdrawn his attempt to buy the club.

    Erik ten Hag mentioned that he has not had discussions with Manchester United's co-chairman Joel Glazer about the potential deal, emphasizing, "I'm not involved at this moment, so I'm not aware of the details. My focus remains on my job, which is winning games and making the most of the season, within the existing structure, until I receive any new information."

    Last Updated Oct 21, 2023, 1:47 PM IST
