Arsenal Football Club has successfully secured the services of goalkeeper David Raya from Brentford in a significant loan deal for the upcoming Premier League season.

Arsenal has secured the services of David Raya from Brentford for the 2023-24 Premier League season in a loan deal that also includes an option for a permanent transfer, rumoured to be around 27 million pounds. Arsenal has officially welcomed Spanish goalkeeper David Raya to their ranks, having successfully secured him from fellow Premier League side Brentford on a season-long loan. The financial aspects of the deal are estimated at ã3 million ($3.82 million), while Arsenal retains the choice to secure Raya's signature on a permanent basis for an additional ã27 million.

At 27 years old, Raya has notably featured prominently for Brentford since his arrival in 2019, accumulating over 160 appearances and playing a pivotal role in propelling the club to Premier League status in 2021. His remarkable performances have earned him two caps for the Spanish national team, marking his international debut in 2022 and even finding a place in Spain's World Cup squad that journeyed to Qatar.

Prior to his transfer to Arsenal, Raya prolonged his tenure with Brentford by two years. Brentford, who clinched a respectable ninth place in the Premier League last season, had already secured a successor for Raya by signing Dutch goalkeeper Mark Flekken from Bundesliga outfit Freiburg on a four-year contract back in May.

Edu, the sporting director of Arsenal, expressed his delight in securing Raya's services and lauded him as an exceptional goalkeeper of high caliber. Edu emphasised that Raya's inclusion will enrich the squad's quality and depth, augmenting their capacity to contend across various competitions. In his forthcoming Arsenal journey, Raya will sport the No. 22 jersey.

In anticipation of their next fixture against Crystal Palace, Arsenal is actively bolstering their roster, identifying Raya as a valuable asset. Meanwhile, Brentford is diligently preparing for their upcoming encounter against Fulham.