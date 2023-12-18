Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Premier League 2023-24: Alisson reflects on Anfield crowd impact after goalless draw against Manchester United

    Liverpool's goalkeeper, Alisson, underscores the profound influence of Anfield's crowd following a challenging goalless draw with Manchester United.

    Football Premier League 2023-24: Alisson reflects on Anfield crowd impact after goalless draw against Manchester United osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 18, 2023, 10:13 PM IST

    Liverpool's goalkeeper, Alisson, expresses the profound influence of the Anfield crowd in the aftermath of the Reds' goalless draw against Manchester United. Despite playing in front of over 57,000 fans, the atmosphere faced scrutiny during the intense clash. Alisson acknowledges the supporters' significance, urging players to contribute to the vibrant atmosphere in upcoming crucial fixtures.

    The Sunday match proved challenging for Liverpool against Manchester United's defensive strategy, resulting in a frustrating goalless draw. Despite boasting the largest home crowd since 1963, concerns arose about the subdued atmosphere, particularly after a vibrant opening ten minutes. Alisson applauds the fans' impact and stresses the players' role in maintaining Anfield as an impregnable fortress.

    The 31-year-old goalkeeper expresses gratitude for the passionate Anfield atmosphere, citing it as a factor in his decision to join Liverpool. Alisson recognizes the supporters' pivotal role for the remainder of the season and upcoming home games. He emphasizes the responsibility of players to perform consistently and evoke positive feelings among the fans.

    Commentator Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher acknowledged the subdued atmosphere during the match, emphasising the players' inability to provide moments of excitement. Looking ahead, Jurgen Klopp hopes for an improved performance and more reasons for both the team and supporters to celebrate in the Carabao Cup quarter-final on Wednesday.

    Also Read: ISL 2023-24: Lobera urges continued improvement despite Odisha FC's win over Hyderabad FC; WATCH highlights

    Last Updated Dec 18, 2023, 10:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket IPL 2024: BCCI provides update on overseas players availability; Hazlewood to miss first five weeks osf

    IPL 2024: BCCI provides update on overseas players availability; Hazlewood to miss first five weeks

    cricket RCB's approach at IPL 2024 auction: Targeting bowlers to bolster their Arsenal osf

    RCB's approach at IPL 2024 auction: Targeting bowlers to bolster their arsenal

    cricket IPL 2024 likely to be held from March 22 to end of May: Report osf

    IPL 2024 likely to be held from March 22 to end of May: Report

    cricket 'You'll always be our forever captain': MI fan's heartfelt tribute to Rohit Sharma wins hearts (WATCH) osf

    'You'll always be our forever captain': MI fan's heartfelt tribute to Rohit Sharma wins hearts (WATCH)

    cricket IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma discuss Mumbai Indians' success in candid video (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma discuss Mumbai Indians' success in candid video (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    cricket IPL 2024: BCCI provides update on overseas players availability; Hazlewood to miss first five weeks osf

    IPL 2024: BCCI provides update on overseas players availability; Hazlewood to miss first five weeks

    Karnataka Govt mandates mask policy for citizens above 60 amid COVID concerns

    Karnataka Govt mandates mask policy for citizens above 60 amid COVID concerns

    cricket RCB's approach at IPL 2024 auction: Targeting bowlers to bolster their Arsenal osf

    RCB's approach at IPL 2024 auction: Targeting bowlers to bolster their arsenal

    Spotted Kriti Sanon to Malaika Arora; Bollywood's glamour lights up the streets of Mumbai SHG

    Spotted: Kriti Sanon to Malaika Arora; Bollywood's glamour lights up the streets of Mumbai

    Dunki Diaries': Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Rajkumar Hirani reveal BTS stories about the film - Watch

    'Dunki Diaries': Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Rajkumar Hirani reveal BTS stories about the film - Watch

    Recent Videos

    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon