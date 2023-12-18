Premier League 2023-24: Alisson reflects on Anfield crowd impact after goalless draw against Manchester United

Liverpool's goalkeeper, Alisson, expresses the profound influence of the Anfield crowd in the aftermath of the Reds' goalless draw against Manchester United. Despite playing in front of over 57,000 fans, the atmosphere faced scrutiny during the intense clash. Alisson acknowledges the supporters' significance, urging players to contribute to the vibrant atmosphere in upcoming crucial fixtures.

The Sunday match proved challenging for Liverpool against Manchester United's defensive strategy, resulting in a frustrating goalless draw. Despite boasting the largest home crowd since 1963, concerns arose about the subdued atmosphere, particularly after a vibrant opening ten minutes. Alisson applauds the fans' impact and stresses the players' role in maintaining Anfield as an impregnable fortress.

The 31-year-old goalkeeper expresses gratitude for the passionate Anfield atmosphere, citing it as a factor in his decision to join Liverpool. Alisson recognizes the supporters' pivotal role for the remainder of the season and upcoming home games. He emphasizes the responsibility of players to perform consistently and evoke positive feelings among the fans.

Commentator Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher acknowledged the subdued atmosphere during the match, emphasising the players' inability to provide moments of excitement. Looking ahead, Jurgen Klopp hopes for an improved performance and more reasons for both the team and supporters to celebrate in the Carabao Cup quarter-final on Wednesday.

