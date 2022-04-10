Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Police investigate Ronaldo's phone smashing incident after United's loss to Everton

    Cristiano Ronaldo has apologised after he appeared to knock a mobile phone out of a supporter’s hand after Manchester United’s 1-0 defeat at Everton.

    Goodison Park, First Published Apr 10, 2022, 5:28 PM IST

    Police are investigating an incident that saw Manchester United legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo allegedly knocking a phone out of a supporter's hand as he left the field after the 0-1 loss against Everton in their Premier League clash on Saturday.

    Liverpool's police have now appealed for witnesses to come forward after footage that was posted on social media went viral.

    In the video, the veteran striker can be seen swishing his hand toward the ground as he headed for the tunnel at Goodison Park. 

    According to reports quoting eyewitnesses, the Portugal international knocked a fan's phone out of their hand, and it smashed on the ground.

    "As players were leaving the pitch at 2:30 p.m., it was reported that a boy was assaulted by one of the away team as they left the pitch," Merseyside Police said Sunday. 

    "Inquiries are underway, and officers are currently working with Everton Football Club to review CCTV (video) footage and are carrying out extensive witness enquiries to establish if an offence has taken place," the police added.

    Ronaldo said it was "never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing."

    In a post on Instagram on Saturday, Ronaldo added: "I would like to apologize for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair-play and sportsmanship."

    The defeat left the Red Devils seventh in the Premier League and with a stronger prospect of missing out on qualification for next season's Champions League, as they are six points adrift of fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

    The Ralf Rangnick side has won just one of their last seven matches in all competitions. The Red Devils will face Norwich City next Saturday and visit Premier League title contenders Liverpool three days later.

    Last Updated Apr 10, 2022, 5:31 PM IST
